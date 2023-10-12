The Future Of 5G Will Be Analyzed By Experts Amid Controversy In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

The technological future of 5G will be analyzed by experts amid the controversy in Costa Rica over the exclusion of countries that have not signed the Budapest Convention on cybersecurity, including China, from participating in contracts for the development of this technology.

In the forum organized by EFE Diálogos titled: ((Cybersecurity and 5G.“Innovation will mark the future of Central America,” the challenges faced by Costa Rica and other countries in the region will be addressed during the introduction of 5G technology, which will be decisive for leading countries in digital innovation and connectivity.

Among the panelists who have confirmed their participation are the director of the School of Electronics at the Tecnológico de Costa Rica, AníbalCoto Cortés; the vice president of Public Affairs of Huawei Latin America and the Caribbean, Cesar Funes; the director of cybersecurity for Latin America, Isaac Morales; and the Founder of ATTI Cyber, Esteban Jiménez.

The adoption of digital technologies , especially the most advanced ones associated with the use of data and intelligent solutions, is generating disruptions in consumption, business and production models.

In this context, Costa Rica and other Central American countries face crossroads. On the one hand, they must take advantage of the opportunities brought by the technological revolution driven by 5G technology and, on the other, it is necessary that the integrity and protection of systems, networks and data be guaranteed in the process in a constantly changing digital environment.

The controversy arose because last August the Government of Costa Rica issued a decree in which it excluded from participating in contracts for the development of 5G technologies companies whose countries of origin have not signed the Budapest Convention on cybersecurity, among which is China.

The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, indicated at the time that the agreement is the“most transparent standard”, in addition to the fact that it is a“sovereign decision of the country to protect its citizens and the functioning of the economy.”

In recent months, the United States, which is a signatory to the Budapest Convention, has increased its cooperation with Costa Rica on cybersecurity its part, the company Huawei Technologies Costa Rica S.A. filed an appeal for protection before the Constitutional Chamber against the state-owned Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) after being excluded by the Government from the 5G tender.

Costa Rica is in the process of bidding for contracts for the development of the 5G network and the purchase of equipment for the state-owned telecommunications and energy company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE).

