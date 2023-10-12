Virtual Tour Of Ukraine: Land Of The Brave Available Now At Immersiveukraine

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Virtual tour of Ukraine: Land of the Brave is now available online at immersiveukraine . The virtual tour was created with the support of the Ukrainian Cultural Foundation in partnership with Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival.

While continuing to live in the horrors of modern-day war-torn Ukraine, a team of Ukrainian artists decided to turn their feelings of uncertainty and grief into an immersive experience to showcase the effects that Russia's war in Ukraine has and will continue to have on the ordinary citizens. The exhibit reveals what is really happening inside the largest country in Europe. Ukraine: Land of the Brave is a completely immersive exhibit that includes video, photos, and interviews with everyday Ukrainians who are protecting their land today. The exhibit features footage captured by journalists and photographers at the front lines such as Sergey Loiko and Dmytro Kozatsky, as well as materials provided by leading Ukrainian channels. Ukraine: Land of the Brave is curated by Taisiia Poda of Immersive Shevchenko - known for juxtaposing the beauty of art with the devastation of war in her exhibits.

Ukraine: Land of the Brave premiered in 2022 as part of Bloor West Village Toronto Ukrainian Festival and since has toured internationally. The new virtual tour and website will give an opportunity around the world to experience the horror of the war from the comfort of their own home.

“Last year, the immersive exhibition Ukraine: Land of the Brave , impressed everyone with its genuine truth and real-life accounts of the full-scale russian invasion of Ukraine.” comments Natalya Deliyeva, Co-Producer of First Theatrical Charitable Foundation“Now we are expanding our international reach with the launch of this virtual tour.”

In October 2022, the exhibition was showcased in Winnipeg, Canada at Oseredok Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Centre. In March 2023, upon the initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in France and in partnership with the Embassy of Canada, the exhibition was displayed at the Grand Palais Immersif in the heart of Paris, France.

Over the course of a year, more than 10,000 people, have seen Ukraine: Land of the Brave .

The exhibition depicts lives of everyday Ukrainians including destroyed cities, the pain of losses, tears and despair of children, the courage of the people and their eternal struggle for independence.

To learn more visit immersiveukraine .