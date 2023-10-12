Al-Sisi Meets With Italian Steel Company Leader To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Gianpietro Benedetti, the chairperson of Danieli, an Italian company that specializes in steel production equipment and technology on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said, and Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Mahmoud Esmat.

According to the presidency spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy, the meeting focused on the potential cooperation between Egypt and Danieli, which is one of the oldest and largest international companies in its field. Benedetti expressed his interest in expanding his company's activities in Egypt by establishing industrial parks and green technology projects, taking advantage of Egypt's investment opportunities, economic benefits, free trade agreements, and advanced infrastructure.

President Al-Sisi welcomed the cooperation with Danieli and other Italian companies, as part of the strong bilateral relations between Egypt and Italy. He also emphasized Egypt's desire to increase the localization of industry and technology, deepen partnerships with the Egyptian private sector, and create opportunities for its growth and development. He also suggested establishing Italian technical centers in Egypt to train workers and transfer knowledge and skills to Egyptian cadres.