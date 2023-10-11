Another Armenian Aggression In Lebanon - Demonstrated Hatred By Burning Flags

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
Armenian vandalism continues. During the ongoing war between
Israel and Palestine, a number of rebel forces arose in Lebanon.
Thus, a group of Armenian revanchists, amid the anarchy in the
country, have demonstrated their hatred and aggression by burning
the flags of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Israel, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that this kind of behavior was committed
against Turkish and Azerbaijani citizens in Lebanon after the
successful anti-terrorist measures in Azerbaijan's Garabagh
economic region a few weeks ago. Such deviant groups even attacked
the embassy of Azerbaijan in Lebanon.
It should be noted that recently such chaotic behavior of a
group of radical-minded Armenians living in different countries of
the world has already become a habit. In some countries, by abusing
loopholes in the law, those radical groups attack even civilians
and pose a serious threat to them.
MENAFN11102023000195011045ID1107228729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.