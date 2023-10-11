Azerbaijani Ministry Of Economy Holds Meeting With Representatives Of OECD And WB (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Representatives
of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and
the World Bank, who are visiting Azerbaijan, have discussed
improvement of activity of state enterprises, Trend reports via
Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with the
representatives of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development and the World Bank, who are visiting Azerbaijan.
The parties discussed the joint "Analysis of corporate
governance in Azerbaijan Investment Holding and its portfolio of
state enterprises" project, privatization and steps implemented in
this direction, improvement of corporate governance and, in this
context, other priority reforms.
In addition, the meeting provided information on measures to
develop the non-oil sector, economic diversification, investment
promotion and progressive improvement of the business environment
in Azerbaijan, as well as results achieved in these areas.
