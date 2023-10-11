HMC's Urgent Consultation Service Handled Over 600,000 Calls Since Inception

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Launched in 2020 to ensure patients had access to essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Urgent Consultation Service at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has now handled more than 600,000 calls from the community.

The physician-led service offers patients a range of healthcare services, including non-urgent medical consultations, prescription refills and home delivery and reviewing patient's medical status when they don't have an upcoming scheduled clinic appointment.

Dr. Khalid Al Rumaihi, Head of Urology at HMC and also manager of the service and said the Urgent Consultation Service continues to provide fast and easy access to essential healthcare services for patients.

“Telemedicine has really revolutionized how we provide care to our patients and the Urgent Consultation Service is a vital part of that,” Dr. Al Rumaihi said.“Currently, the Urgent Consultation Service continues to fulfil a vital role in the organization in helping our patients access care.”

“We receive great positive feedback from our patients who now have more convenient access options to our healthcare services through virtual and telemedicine options. It means they can have routine issues dealt with by a physician without having to physically visit one of our hospitals.”

The telephone-based Urgent Consultation Service allows patients to speak to healthcare professionals to obtain appropriate diagnosis. The service is available through the 16000 number and by choosing option 3.

Current specialties covered by the Service include General Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, Neurology, Urology, Dermatology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, ENT, Pain Management, Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, Oncology-hematology and Mental Health.

*To access the Urgent Consultation Service please call 16000.