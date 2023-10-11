(MENAFN- KNN India) PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 4200 Cr In Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh, Oct 11 (KNN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of development projects worth about Rs 4,200 crore at Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in sectors such as rural development, road, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health and disaster management.







The projects that will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation will include 76 rural roads and 25 bridges built in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana; 15 buildings of BDO offices in nine districts; and the upgrading of three roads built under the central road fund, an official said.

The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include a scheme for the construction of 21,398 poly-houses, which will help in increasing the production of flowers and vegetables and improving their quality, a scheme for cultivation of high-density intensive apple orchards and five NH projects, according to the statement.

These also include projects to upgrade the state emergency operation centre in Dehradun, prevent landslides in Balianala and Nainital, and improve other infrastructure.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a 50-bedded hospital block in Champawat, Astroturf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium, Nainital, and a Velodrome Stadium at Rudrapur.

PM Modi during his visit will offer prayers at Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Dham.

