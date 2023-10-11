Investing On A Budget? 9 Of The Best Cheap Cryptos For 2023

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--







Case in point: had you purchased Bitcoin when it first came out in 2010, you could have bought one whole bitcoin for less than a tenth of one (1) U.S. penny .

Yes, you read that right. You could have one whole bitcoin for $0.0008.

A little over a decade later, one bitcoin would be valued at $69,000 in 2021-until retracing to today's prices ranging from $25,000 to $27,000.

Due to its high price, many individuals are priced out from owning bitcoin, which is why crypto enthusiasts are obsessed about looking for the best cheap cryptos to invest in.

That's why we've compiled a list of the 9 best cheap cryptos to buy in 2023. This list contains a combination of promising tokens in their presale phase and established cryptocurrencies that could surge in value in the next bull market - all of which are trading at less than a half-dollar.

Meme coins, despite the criticism they attract from certain sectors, are undeniably integral to crypto as the flywheel propelling the mass adoption of crypto.

Many crypto enthusiasts - especially those who came during the last great bull run of 2021 - first had their taste of blockchain through meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

The“Meme Coin Summer” of 2021 saw what was probably the largest mass onboarding event in crypto history, coinciding with the launch of countless food and animal-themed coins that mooned amid a buying frenzy of epic proportions.

However, the overwhelming majority of meme coins are admittedly garbage, many of which lack any utility besides entertainment and a sense of belonging to the communities they represent, and it's not always the cream that rises to the top of the meme coin charts.

This was proven yet again in 2023 when PEPE Coin surged to a market cap of $1 billion within weeks after its launch-despite having 0 utility.

Memeinator breaks the fourth wall on this phenomenon. The Memeinator, a meme coin taking inspiration from James Cameron's The Terminator, appeals to generations of movie buffs while merging it with the irresistibly appealing branding and charming appeal of a meme coin.

The Memeinator was created to achieve one goal: to build a better meme coin market by exposing shitcoins and taking them head-to-head as the Memeinator marches onward resolutely to its goal of reaching a $1 billion market cap.

Just imagine the potential of the Memeinator. If a dull coin like PEPE - with nothing special or interesting going on whatsoever - could hit a $1 billion market cap, imagine what a meme coin with actual utility in the form of artificial intelligence can do.

What makes the Memeinator even better is the fact that it's just about to launch an ICO for its MMTR token on September 27 - marking the first of 29 presale stages – at just $0.01.

The MMTR launch will conclude with the release of its Meme Warfare game, a first-person shooter game that uses an AI-powered tool called the Memescanner. The latter recognizes trending meme coins and determines whether they meet the criteria of being a worthy meme coin to invest in.

If they don't make the cut, they will be fed into the game as characters for the Memeinator to hunt down and destroy.

And considering Memeinator plans to list its MMTR token for public sale at $0.049, early birds who participate at stage 1 could potentially be sitting on a 390% profit ahead of the token's first exchange listing.

That makes MMTR potentially one of the best cheap cryptos to buy in 2023, not to mention one of the best presale plays to make serious profits in a largely bearish year.

Save your spot on the Memeinator presale by going to the official website and registering for the ICO today.

Shiba Memu (SHMU): Presale meme coin with high upside potential to grow using AI

Meme coins require herculean marketing efforts to generate organic demand and keep their communities emotionally invested in the project. That's how Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, for instance, sustained their exponential growth.

However, the great majority of meme coins peter out after their initial marketing push precisely because of the large-scale effort and resources needed to do so. Once the hype dies down, so does the community - and so do token prices.

That's where the next entry, newcomer Shiba Memu , comes in. Shiba Memu leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to build, implement, and sustain its marketing efforts autonomously.

This meme coin harnesses sentiment analysis and natural language processing (NLP) to capture the prevailing market sentiment it finds on websites, online communities, and social media. Shiba Memu will then produce tailored content for distribution across these platforms to constantly engage audiences and pique interest between communities.

It's a meme coin in a class of its own. No other meme coin leverages AI like Shiba Memu, making it a trendsetting game-changer in the meme coin market.

Shiba Memu is currently running its presale, making it one of the leading cheap cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023. The token is available at $0.030475 entering week 12 of its presale, with token prices increasing by 173.93%.

The best part? The end price once the presale concludes! By the time the protocol launches, its SHMU token will be available for the public at $0.0379, allowing presale investors ample time to make a healthy profit on a budget.

Metacade (MCADE): Best cheap crypto to buy now in the GameFi space

The GameFi sector is expected to grow at an annual rate of approximately 27% from 2022 to 2029 . Needless to say, the sector is booming, and new projects are competing for a proverbial piece of the pie - and Metacade is emerging as the ​​best cheap cryptocurrency to invest in as far as the GameFi market is concerned.

Metacade is a recently launched blockchain gaming platform seeking to dominate the GameFi industry by enabling users to play and earn passive income on the largest selection of play-to-earn (P2E) video games currently out in the market today.

The self-sufficient platform is powered by its MCADE token, serving as the crypto with which Metacade generates revenues through yield farming and pay-to-play games.

MCADE is also used by Metacade's partners to advertise, publish games, and list job opportunities on the platform. Likewise, users can earn passive income in the form of MCADE tokens through a wide array of play-to-earn, create-to-earn, and staking opportunities.

Metacade has ambitious plans to become the prime mover in the Web3 gaming sector. One of the initiatives contributing to this goal is the launch of Metagrants-which essentially enables developers to receive grants to publish high-quality titles on Metacade.

With the expected growth of GameFi in the coming years, Metacade stakes its claim as the best cheap cryptocurrency to invest in the sector, not to mention one of the best cheap cryptos available on a budget.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Best big-cap cheap crypto meme coin with expanding ecosystem

Shiba Inu has come a long way from being viewed as just another Dogecoin rip-off by the crypto world to becoming one of the leading lights of the meme coin market. Shiba Inu most notably became one of the largest gainers of 2021, when its market capitalization surged to over $42 billion-resulting in one of the greatest returns in financial market history.

At its peak in October 2021, SHIB tokens soared by an eye-watering 43,800,000% , generating more than a few Shiba Inu millionaires along the way.

Since then, the meme coin project has matured immensely from being just another meme coin to a legitimate cryptocurrency protocol, building out its own infrastructure while keeping its strong community engagement (known as the SHIB Army) and its cheerful branding.

Shiba Inu has since focused on building its own ecosystem in the form of its very own decentralized apps, decentralized exchange, NFT collection, play-to-earn games, and metaverse-underlining its utility in the meme coin market. The token is definitely deserving of its“Dogecoin Killer” moniker since its utility blows Dogecoin out of the water.

Granted, SHIB token prices have fallen by over 90% since its lofty all-time highs-yet Shiba Inu remains the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization with over $4 billion as it continues developing its offerings.

Out of all the large-cap meme coins, Shiba Inu has the most growth potential. At its current price of $0.00000739, SHIB ranks as the best large-cap meme coin and among the best cheap cryptos to invest in ahead of the coming bull market.

Cardano (ADA): Large-cap Ethereum contender available at a discount

Cardano is a highly-touted smart contract platform some experts call an“Ethereum Killer.” Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson launched Cardano in 2017, designed to address the inadequate scalability and exorbitant transaction fees on the smart contract platform he founded with Vitalik Buterin and three others.

Hoskinson's philosophy in developing Cardano is rooted in peer-reviewed academic processes, opting to build the ADA ecosystem in a deliberate, systematic manner.

That makes Cardano an excellent long-term investment for investors who believe in the cryptocurrency's value proposition. The smart contract platform is highly scalable, fast, and more environmentally sustainable than most of its competition.

The ADA network is extremely scalable, quick, and more environmentally friendly than many other cryptocurrencies. One of its most highly-awaited updates, Valentine , will help enhance cross-chain decentralized app development, allowing devs to create dApps that enable Cardano to interact with other blockchains.

This will allow users of other blockchain ecosystems to access the robust DeFi ecosystem on the Cardano Network-which can only be a good thing moving forward.

The Cardano ecosystem is underpinned by its native token called ADA. Back in October 2017, ADA tokens were priced at $0.02 , peaking at $3.09 at its all-time high in September 2021.

Fast forward to today, and Cardano is trading at $0.25, or almost 92% below its ATH levels. That makes ADA one of the best cheap cryptos to buy right now as the market prepares for the next bull run.

Kaspa (KAS): New Layer-1 blockchain with the potential to rise to the top

Kaspa is a new Layer-1 blockchain first released to the public in 2022. Its native coin, KAS, was first priced at $0.0004 . Today, KAS is trading at around $0.04 to $0.05 range, or in and around all-time highs-and more and more crypto observers are turning their heads, taking notice.

Not surprisingly, Kaspa is on many investor watchlists, making it the best cheap cryptocurrency to buy in the Layer-1 market-not to mention one of the best cheap cryptos to buy in 2023. KAS tokens are used to reward validators and miners, adding blocks to the blockchain. Kaspa holders, meanwhile, can trade KAS tokens on exchanges.

Kaspa positions itself as the“fastest, open-source, decentralized & fully scalable Layer-1 in the world,” featuring a proof-of-work mechanism and the Phantom GhostDAG protocol that enables higher block rates, throughputs, and near-instant transaction finality. Out of the new generation of Layer-1 blockchains, Kaspa stands out with its superior scalability, security, and speed.

That said, Kaspa has started the year on a strong note, with its network averaging over 10 transactions per second and its token listing on several major cryptocurrency exchanges. This September 2023, Kaspa achieved its highest-ever speeds-and KAS token prices are catching up, breaching its all-time high of $0.0517 last August.

With a host of new developments in the pipeline, such as planned support for a Layer-2 scalability solution, Kaspa is deserving of its place among the top 9 best cheap cryptos of 2023.

Stellar (XLM): Big-cap cross-border payment solution with industry-leading partnerships

Investors searching for an established big-cap crypto project to invest in that's less than $1-with yet plenty of room to grow-may find Stellar as the best cheap cryptocurrency to invest in. The Stellar Network enables global payments using its own native token called XLM, which Stellar users need to transact.

Stellar is already used by major industry players like IBM and MoneyGram, apart from thousands of small-to-medium-sized enterprises. The cross-border payments solution boasts over 7.5 million accounts, all using XLM to meet the minimum balance requirements to pay transaction fees.

Stellar supports over 1,500 transactions per second, with transactions taking mere seconds to process. That's not to mention that transaction fees on Stellar cost less than one cent, regardless of size or target destination.

Stellar has been around since 2014, and the fact that it is still going strong to this very day is a testament to the project's long-term vision and viability. CoinMarketCap data puts XLM at a starting price of $0.0024, with token prices peaking at almost $0.88 back in January 2018.

Today, XLM trades at just $0.12, or 86% below its ATH levels. Nevertheless, Stellar is still among the best cheap cryptos to buy in 2023. Corporations and businesses adopting Stellar as part of their payment options will increase buy pressure for XLM in the future, which bodes well for its prices.

The Graph (GRT): Industry-leading Web3 indexing protocol available on the cheap

Web3 relies on smooth and efficient transaction processing to run cryptocurrencies, blockchains, smart contracts, decentralized apps, and NFTs. However, many blockchains struggle with this aspect of distributed ledger technology, given the sheer amount of data that passes through it-especially during periods of high congestion.

That's where the native Web3 indexing protocol, The Graph, comes in. The Graph makes vast amounts of blockchain data easily accessible by organizing it, facilitating more efficient data indexing and querying options for developers building decentralized apps in a fast, low-cost, and more scalable fashion.

The Graph's ecosystem is powered by its low-price cryptocurrency called GRT. GRT needed to access the indexing protocol, underlining its utility in Web3. GRT holders can also stake their tokens for passive yield, adding another utility layer for potential investors. The Graph currently trades at $0.08, making GRT the best cheap cryptocurrency to invest in the blockchain indexing space.

Chiliz (CHZ): Medium-cap cheap cryptocurrency powering the fan token ecosystem

Chiliz distinguishes itself among this list of the best cheap cryptos by its dominance of the fan token market. Chiliz is a fintech company headquartered in Malta responsible for issuing the CHZ token, enabling users to buy fan tokens available on Socios.com. There, fans can purchase tokens linked to their favorite sports teams, celebrities, and a whole lot more.

Sociospartners with the world's top-tier sports teams, such as Manchester City, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona, just to name a few. Chiliz most recently launched Chiliz Chain, a hard fork of the BNB Chain featuring the proof of staked authority consensus algorithm.

CHZ currently trades at around $0.06 per token, with a market capitalization of $400 million as of this writing. As the industry leader in the fan token space with plenty of room to grow as it builds on its portfolio of over 150+ sports teams and counting, Chiliz rounds out this list of the best cheap cryptos to buy in 2023.

Do Cheap Cryptocurrencies Make Good Investments in 2023?

What makes cheap cryptos great investments? It all depends on their fundamentals, ambitions, and growth potential. By doing their own research and familiarizing themselves with the project's fundamentals, crypto investors will find value in undervalued cheap cryptocurrencies with significant growth potential.

Here are two key factors that make cheap cryptocurrencies great potential additions to your portfolio in 2023 ahead of the next bull run.

Low-cost diversification strategy

Cheap cryptocurrencies allow investors to buy more tokens than they would buy cryptocurrencies that they have already been priced out of. That's the main draw of cheap crypto.

The lower price point makes it easy for investors of all persuasions to diversify their portfolios to hedge against volatility using a wide array of cryptos.

Potential to appreciate in value

History has shown time and time again that some of the best cheap cryptocurrencies to invest in can be some of the most profitable investments with virtually limitless potential to increase in value over time.

In the crypto world, low-price cryptos offer some of the largest potential gains, as evidenced by Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu - all of which were once available for a fraction of pennies at one point in time.

What Are the Risks of Investing in Cheap Crypto?

Despite the limitless potential offered by investing in undervalued cheap crypto, it isn't without its risks. Here are some risks you should be aware of when investing in low-price cryptocurrency projects.

Inherent volatility

The same volatility that makes cheap crypto so enticing to invest in is the same volatility that introduces risk into the equation. This applies to all types of crypto, but especially more so for low-price cryptocurrency projects with low trading volumes.

Trading volumes are a key volatility indicator, with lower volumes corresponding to greater volatility and greater volumes corresponding to lower volatility. However, cryptos with lower volumes, particularly those in their presale phases, offer greater price appreciation potential.

That said, crypto investments aren't always going to go up only. Crypto tends to wax and wane depending on market conditions, so remember to invest only what you can afford. Also, remember that while cheap cryptos in their presale phases may have greater price appreciation potential, low liquidity might make it hard for you to sell.

Token lock-up periods

Certain ICOs that offer cheap crypto with significant potential to skyrocket in value, sometimes have lock-up periods. This means you might not be able to sell your crypto until a preset time after you make your initial investment.

This enables token prices to remain stable in the protocol's infancy because it guarantees that investors don't buy into it with the sole intention of dumping all their holdings as soon as the price increases in value. Lock-up periods help reduce volatility, preventing whales from manipulating prices and selling off their tokens as soon as they can.

Lack of historical trading data

Data about established cryptocurrencies have a wealth of information available through blockchain scanners like Etherscan. A lack of historical information means potential investors are basically conducting their research in the dark. It should be easy to find information about a project's market capitalization, tokenomics, management team, and trading information.

Likewise, this information should also be available on a presale token's whitepaper or official website. When investing in presale cryptos, make sure to dive into the project's roadmap, whitepaper, and socials before you invest.

Potential for hacks and scams

Cheap cryptos are susceptible to rug pulls and hacks. Rug pulls happen when a project's core development team ostensibly creates a new cryptocurrency and then pulls all liquidity and disappears, taking investors' assets with them. During the“golden years” of ICOs in 2017, prospective crypto investors have been duped into investing in seemingly new and exciting projects, only to end up with dev teams running away with investor funds.

Many of the presales that happened in 2017 often featured, at best, vaporware and, at worst, absolutely no working product, much less active users. That didn't stop prospective investors from pouring billions of dollars into sketchy projects-until it was found out that over 80% of ICOs in 2017 were all scams .

Virtually all of these ICOs involved cheap cryptos, including Ethereum, which was launched back in 2014 at $0.30 per token. Learning to distinguish between good and bad projects takes years, so we did the work for you in this list of 9 best cheap cryptos for 2023.

Just remember that more cryptocurrencies fail than make it, so do your own research and steer clear of potential scams.

Six Essential Tips to Stay Safe When Buying Crypto

Looking to invest in cryptocurrencies this year? We compiled a list of 6 tips so you can make better, safer crypto investments in 2023 and beyond.



Not your keys, not your crypto. Always keep an eye on your security. Crypto wallets are secured by public and private keys-if you lose them, you lose your crypto forever. You can't reset them like you can reset a password. Once you lose your private keys, they are gone for good. If you're just starting out, investing in a centralized exchange can help you get your feet wet until you master the art of crypto security.

Consider storing your tokens in cold storage. Cold storage means taking your crypto wallet off the internet and storing it on a physical device to keep it from hacks. Nobody can steal crypto that isn't online, to begin with.

Keep your phone and computer secure. If hackers somehow manage to access one of your devices, they may be able to steal your digital assets. Beef up your security by using VPNs (especially when using public wifi), antivirus software, and 2FA.s

Know what you're investing in. Emotions can get the best of us and get us caught up in the FOMO because everyone else appears to be buying a hot new cryptocurrency. But before parting with your funds, know what you're actually buying and have a plan as to how it will figure within your portfolio.

Diversify, diversify, and diversify. Don't put all your eggs in one basket, even if you're focused on buying the best cheap cryptos. You never know when the next black swan event that can torpedo a coin's value will happen. Furthermore, you sharpen your investing skills by diversifying and looking for new opportunities. Invest only what you can afford to lose. The dopamine rush of investing in crypto can be quite addictive. But never let it get in the way of your financial obligations. Only invest money you can afford to lose-not with money you need to pay the bills.

Don't Miss Out on the Nine Best Cheap Cryptos of 2023

Since the launch of Bitcoin in 2010, crypto has demonstrated its vast potential to become the next most sought-after new financial asset class. With millions onboarding themselves in the unpredictable, dopamine-boosting world of crypto, it can be a challenge to find the best cheap cryptocurrency to invest in.

This guide is a diverse selection of select new projects in the presale or early stages of their lifecycle, including presale projects yet to be listed for public sale, up-and-coming protocols on the rise, and established cryptocurrencies available at significant discounts.

Often, the best cheap cryptos to buy now are the ones that have plenty of room to skyrocket in value yet are extremely affordable to attract investors looking for an optimal risk-to-reward ratio.

