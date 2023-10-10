QU College To Study Works On Sheikh Qaradawi's Thoughts

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at Qatar University (QU) has announced the launch of an international conference, titled 'Readings on Renewal and Rationalisation Issues in the Thought of Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi.”

The four-day event starting on the evening of October 15 will also mark the inauguration of the Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi Encyclopedia, a monumental work consisting of 105 volumes that encapsulate the life's work of the revered Sheikh and described as a treasure trove of Islamic scholarship.

The conference will take place at QU under the patronage of the QU president Dr Ibrahim al-Ansari, dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, emphasised the significance of the event at a press conference.

He further stressed the academic focus of the conference on various aspects of Islamic knowledge, including Islamic jurisprudence, Qur'anic studies, Hadith studies, jurisprudential fundamentals, and creed and its importance in deepening Islamic thought and contributing to the academic advancement of the Muslim community.

Dr Hamed al-Marwani, chairman of the Conference's High Committee, spoke about the extensive preparations that have taken place over the past nine months, involving committees responsible for different aspects of the conference, including relations, academics, and media. He mentioned that out of over 320 abstract submissions, 185 were accepted, which were later condensed into 32 research papers.

Dr Abdulhamid al-sis, chairman of the media committee and spokesperson for the conference, highlighted the diversity of the researchers, who come from 14 countries such as Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Sri Lanka, Senegal, Sudan, Iraq, Palestine, Qatar, Libya, Egypt, Morocco, Mauritania, and Yemen.

Dr Ali Euchi, deputy chairman of the supreme committee of the conference, said the event will discuss issues such as renewal and its concept according to al-Qaradawi, the axis of renewal in revelation studies, the axis of Islamic finance, renewal in jurisprudence and fatwa, the axis of women's issues, civil jurisprudence, and addressing the challenges facing the nation. In each of these axes, several papers are being discussed.”

The conference features eight scientific sessions, addressing topics such as renewal concepts, Islamic finance, jurisprudence, women's issues, civil jurisprudence, and national challenges. Each topic involves discussions on several papers.

MENAFN10102023000067011011ID1107222308