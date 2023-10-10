Texans Embrace The Power To Choose For Electricity In Houston And Dallas With Electricity One

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Unlocking Savings and Choice: Texans Embrace 'Power to Choose' with Electricity One" - Helping Texans find affordable, eco-friendly electricity plans.

- Jon Langley - CEOTX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The power to choose a electricity provider has never been more accessible to Texans. Electricity One, a trusted leader in electricity plans, is offering a diverse range of options from various providers, including wind, solar, and prepaid electricity services, making it easy for customers to find the perfect plan to meet their needs.What's even more exciting is the significant drop in electricity rates in certain markets, with rates plummeting by as much as 4.09 cents compared to last year. For households consuming an average of 2000 kWh per month, even a modest 1 cent per kWh savings can result in substantial annual savings of up to $120.In Texas's deregulated markets, both residents and businesses have the freedom to select their electricity provider.Electricity One is committed to helping customers reduce their electricity expenses. Their offerings encompass post-pay and prepaid electricity services, including tailored commercial electricity plans for all deregulated areas in Texas.Accessing these services is easy and convenient through the user-friendly ElectricityOne platform, empowering customers to take control of their electricity bills.CEO Jon Langley reaffirmed the company's commitment to helping Texans save money on their electricity rates, saying, "Electricity One has been dedicated to helping Texans save money on their electricity rates for several years, and Electricity One will remain committed to this mission. We have witnessed a decrease of 3.09 to 4.09 cents per kWh since last year, and we anticipate further reductions. By analyzing past bills and identifying patterns of high and low usage months, customers can select a plan that aligns with their usage patterns and enables them to save money."ElectricityOne provides real-time management tools and flexible payment options, simplifying the process of managing electricity bills for customers. By choosing electricity providers through Electricity One, customers can potentially save up to 30% or more on their electricity bills. The platform is dedicated to assisting all Texas residents in reducing their electricity expenses and provides a wide range of plans from multiple providers, along with real-time management tools, to ensure customers obtain the most favorable deals and maintain control over their electricity bills.What sets Electricity One apart is their fast service activation. With a digital electric meter, Texans can have their lights on in just 1 to 3 hours, ensuring Texans have power when they need it most.When seeking electricity options in Texas, customers can trust Electricity One for cost-effective, reliable, and sustainable electricity plans. Choose ElectricityOne to explore the Power to Choose options available for Dallas electricity , Houston electricity , and all deregulated cities in Texas.About Electricity One:Electricity One is a leading electricity plan provider serving the deregulated markets of Texas. With a commitment to helping customers save on their electricity expenses, Electricity One offers a wide range of plans, including wind, solar, and prepaid options, along with real-time management tools and flexible payment options through ElectricityOne. For more information, please visit

