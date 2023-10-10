Naftalan City Holds International Scientific-Practical Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Scientific-Practical Conference "Naftalan–
Source of Health and Tourism Synergy: The Development Strategy of
the International Tourism Center" commenced its proceedings on
October 7, 2023, in Naftalan, Azernews reports.
The conference aimed to delve into advanced practices in the
field of medical tourism, share the outcomes of scientific research
in this domain, establish collaborative relations within the
tourism industry, foster tourism development, facilitate cultural
exchanges, and identify the future prospects of the medical tourism
sector.
The conference witnessed the participation of esteemed
specialists in tourism, healthcare, sanatorium-resorts, as well as
representatives from the governmental authorities of Azerbaijan,
Turkiye, Latvia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Germany, and
Russia. The inaugural day of the conference featured a
tree-planting event at Heydar Aliyev Park, marking the 100th
anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.
Attendees had the privilege of acquainting themselves with
Naftalan oil, renowned worldwide for its remarkable healing
properties. Within the framework of the conference, participants
explored the archaeological excavations conducted in the
multi-layered settlement of Gashalti Garagoyunlu village, revealing
artifacts from the Eneolithic, Bronze, and Middle Ages. These
discoveries promise to create alternative tourism opportunities in
Naftalan.
A visit to the Nar Bağı (Pomgranate Garden) in the village
provided guests with detailed insights into the region's tourism
potential. Furthermore, the conference delegation visited the
liberated Talish village and Sugovushan settlement, located within
the Karabakh Economic Region. There, they observed ongoing
restoration and reconstruction projects aimed at enhancing tourism
prospects. The delegates paid their respects at a monument complex
dedicated to the region's martyrs.
The conference's plenary sessions and panel discussions are set
to continue the following day. Prior to the formal proceedings,
participants visited the monument of the National Leader Heydar
Aliyev, paying their respects. At the Heydar Aliyev Center, they
perused exhibits reflecting the life and achievements of the
National Leader. Subsequently, the plenary session commenced.
Vugar Novruzov, the Head of the Naftalan City Executive Power,
welcomed guests with an opening speech, emphasizing the focus on
economic reforms, entrepreneurship, and business development. He
highlighted the valuable contribution of medical tourism to
international endeavors.
Distinguished speakers, including President of ANAS, Member of
Parliament Isa Habibbeyli, Deputy Minister of Health Nadir
Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf
Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board
Florian Zengstshmit, Advisor to the President of SOCAR Khalik
Mammadov, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Ganja
RecepOztop, Chief Medical Officer of "PMD Hospitality" Chingiz
Hajiyev, lnterim Director General of the Institute of Archeology,
Ethnography and Anthropology FarhadGuliyev, Executive Director of
the State Support Agency for NGOs AygunAliyeva, Deputy Mayor of
Druskininkai Linas Urmanavičius of the Republic of Lithuania,
Deputy Mayor of Yalova city Municipality of the Republic of Türkiye
Fatih Sahin, President of the German Medical Wellness Association
Lutz Lungwitz, Head of Tourism Industry Development Department of
Kazan Tourism Development Committee of Russian Federation Anna
Strelkova, Deputy Head of Internal Policy Department of Astana of
the Republic of Kazakhstan Miras Abdurahman, Vice-President of the
Medical Tourism Association of the Republic of Uzbekistan Akhmad
Akhmedov, discussed the stimulation of health and tourism
activities, the evaluation of existing tourism potential, and the
promotion of Naftalan's tourism prospects on a global scale.
The conference proceeded with three panels, addressing topics
such as "Global marketing perspectives of Naftalan city as a health
and wellness tourism destination" "Sustainable tourism management
in Naftalan: risk management, safety, scientific research, and
quality standards application" and "Naftalan and alternative
tourism opportunities: archaeological tourism, agrotourism, and
ecotourism perspectives".
The anticipated outcomes of the conference include the
identification of challenges in various health tourism domains in
the modern era, discussions on strategies to overcome them, the
formulation of proposals and recommendations, and the creation of
opportunities for promoting Naftalan's tourism potential on the
international stage.
It is worth noting that a similar international conference was
convened in October of the previous year, with representatives from
numerous foreign countries and more than 100 participants in
attendance.
