Naftalan City Holds International Scientific-Practical Conference

The International Scientific-Practical Conference "Naftalan– Source of Health and Tourism Synergy: The Development Strategy of the International Tourism Center" commenced its proceedings on October 7, 2023, in Naftalan, Azernews reports.

The conference aimed to delve into advanced practices in the field of medical tourism, share the outcomes of scientific research in this domain, establish collaborative relations within the tourism industry, foster tourism development, facilitate cultural exchanges, and identify the future prospects of the medical tourism sector.

The conference witnessed the participation of esteemed specialists in tourism, healthcare, sanatorium-resorts, as well as representatives from the governmental authorities of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Latvia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Germany, and Russia. The inaugural day of the conference featured a tree-planting event at Heydar Aliyev Park, marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Attendees had the privilege of acquainting themselves with Naftalan oil, renowned worldwide for its remarkable healing properties. Within the framework of the conference, participants explored the archaeological excavations conducted in the multi-layered settlement of Gashalti Garagoyunlu village, revealing artifacts from the Eneolithic, Bronze, and Middle Ages. These discoveries promise to create alternative tourism opportunities in Naftalan.

A visit to the Nar Bağı (Pomgranate Garden) in the village provided guests with detailed insights into the region's tourism potential. Furthermore, the conference delegation visited the liberated Talish village and Sugovushan settlement, located within the Karabakh Economic Region. There, they observed ongoing restoration and reconstruction projects aimed at enhancing tourism prospects. The delegates paid their respects at a monument complex dedicated to the region's martyrs.

The conference's plenary sessions and panel discussions are set to continue the following day. Prior to the formal proceedings, participants visited the monument of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, paying their respects. At the Heydar Aliyev Center, they perused exhibits reflecting the life and achievements of the National Leader. Subsequently, the plenary session commenced.

Vugar Novruzov, the Head of the Naftalan City Executive Power, welcomed guests with an opening speech, emphasizing the focus on economic reforms, entrepreneurship, and business development. He highlighted the valuable contribution of medical tourism to international endeavors.

Distinguished speakers, including President of ANAS, Member of Parliament Isa Habibbeyli, Deputy Minister of Health Nadir Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Zengstshmit, Advisor to the President of SOCAR Khalik Mammadov, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Ganja RecepOztop, Chief Medical Officer of "PMD Hospitality" Chingiz Hajiyev, lnterim Director General of the Institute of Archeology, Ethnography and Anthropology FarhadGuliyev, Executive Director of the State Support Agency for NGOs AygunAliyeva, Deputy Mayor of Druskininkai Linas Urmanavičius of the Republic of Lithuania, Deputy Mayor of Yalova city Municipality of the Republic of Türkiye Fatih Sahin, President of the German Medical Wellness Association Lutz Lungwitz, Head of Tourism Industry Development Department of Kazan Tourism Development Committee of Russian Federation Anna Strelkova, Deputy Head of Internal Policy Department of Astana of the Republic of Kazakhstan Miras Abdurahman, Vice-President of the Medical Tourism Association of the Republic of Uzbekistan Akhmad Akhmedov, discussed the stimulation of health and tourism activities, the evaluation of existing tourism potential, and the promotion of Naftalan's tourism prospects on a global scale.

The conference proceeded with three panels, addressing topics such as "Global marketing perspectives of Naftalan city as a health and wellness tourism destination" "Sustainable tourism management in Naftalan: risk management, safety, scientific research, and quality standards application" and "Naftalan and alternative tourism opportunities: archaeological tourism, agrotourism, and ecotourism perspectives".

The anticipated outcomes of the conference include the identification of challenges in various health tourism domains in the modern era, discussions on strategies to overcome them, the formulation of proposals and recommendations, and the creation of opportunities for promoting Naftalan's tourism potential on the international stage.

It is worth noting that a similar international conference was convened in October of the previous year, with representatives from numerous foreign countries and more than 100 participants in attendance.