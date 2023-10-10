Iohannis: Romania Ensures Transit For Almost 60% Of Ukrainian Grain Exports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost 60% of the total volume of grain exports from Ukraine is transported through Romania. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the volume of transit has already exceeded 27 million tonnes.

"It was agreed to double the capacity of transit through Romanian ports to 4 million tonnes of agricultural products. Almost 60% of the total volume of grain exports from Ukraine passes through Romania. In fact, since the beginning of the war, more than 27 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine have passed through our country," President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Bucharest, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He assured his Ukrainian colleague that Romania would make every effort to continue supporting Ukraine. At the same time, Iohannis spoke about fulfilling the expectations of Romanian farmers.

President announces launch of 'corridor' from Ukraine through Moldova to Romania

As reported, Minister of Agriculture of Romania Florin Barbu stated that Bucharest would allow the import of agricultural products from Ukraine only to Romanian farmers and processors and only if they had licenses.

Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu announced his intention to increase the volume of transit of Ukrainian grain through the country's territory from 2 to 4 million tonnes in October.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is on an official visit to Romania on October 10.

Photo: President's Office