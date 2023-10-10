Ukraine's Government Simplifies Import Of Materials For Ammunition And UAV Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision simplifying the procedure for imports of unmanned aerial vehicles into Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a government meeting on Tuesday, October 10, Ukrinform reports.

"The government maximally simplified the import of drones and expanded the list of military and dual-use goods that can be imported without the permission of the State Service for Export Control. We removed bureaucratic obstacles to the purchase of Ukrainian drones," Shmyhal said.

According to him, a separate resolution also simplified the import of raw materials for the production of ammunition and combat parts of UAVs.

"This will meet our needs and allow us to increase the production of drones. This year, production has already grown a hundredfold and will grow even more," Shmyhal added.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram