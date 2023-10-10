Azerbaijan's Bayramov Briefs ECO Council Of Ministers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



"The Great Return Program related to the liberated territories is among the main priorities of our state. Within the framework of this Program, former internally displaced persons have already been resettled in Lachin, Fuzuli, and the villages of Aghali, Zabukh, and Talish," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, said at the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the city of Shusha, Azernews reports.

According to Azerbaijan FM, about 100,000 former IDPs are planning to return to their homes in the next 3 years:

"In addition to the revival of the economic regions of Garabagh and East Zangazur, the continuous relocation of the population and the implementation of projects create conditions for the transformation of these areas into a developed region," Minister Bayramov said.

The Azerbaijani FM also emphasized that important infrastructure projects have been implemented in the liberated territories in a very short time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said at the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the city of Shusha.

According to FM, immediately after the liberation of the ancient lands from the Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan began to implement large-scale restoration and reconstruction work.

Minister noted that infrastructure projects of great importance have been implemented in those areas in a very short time, including the construction and commissioning of two international airports:“The third airport is being constructed in Lachin,” the Minister added.

Bayramov expressed his gratitude to brotherly Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for the already commissioned school and the creative center under construction in the city of Fuzuli and considered it a clear example of brotherhood and solidarity between the countries.