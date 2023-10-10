Azerbaijan's Bayramov Briefs ECO Council Of Ministers

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"The Great Return Program related to the liberated territories
is among the main priorities of our state. Within the framework of
this Program, former internally displaced persons have already been
resettled in Lachin, Fuzuli, and the villages of Aghali, Zabukh,
and Talish," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun
Bayramov, said at the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign
Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the
city of Shusha, Azernews reports.
According to Azerbaijan FM, about 100,000 former IDPs are
planning to return to their homes in the next 3 years:
"In addition to the revival of the economic regions of Garabagh
and East Zangazur, the continuous relocation of the population and
the implementation of projects create conditions for the
transformation of these areas into a developed region," Minister
Bayramov said.
The Azerbaijani FM also emphasized that important infrastructure
projects have been implemented in the liberated territories in a
very short time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said
at the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the city of Shusha.
According to FM, immediately after the liberation of the ancient
lands from the Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan began to
implement large-scale restoration and reconstruction work.
Minister noted that infrastructure projects of great importance
have been implemented in those areas in a very short time,
including the construction and commissioning of two international
airports:“The third airport is being constructed in Lachin,” the
Minister added.
Bayramov expressed his gratitude to brotherly Uzbekistan and
Kazakhstan for the already commissioned school and the creative
center under construction in the city of Fuzuli and considered it a
clear example of brotherhood and solidarity between the
countries.
MENAFN10102023000195011045ID1107219629
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.