Jaecoo Unveils J7, J8 At GIMS Qatar To Great Applause

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jaecoo, an independent brand of Chinese automaker, Chery Group, unveiled the J7 and J8 models for the first time this year at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar. The two models are some of the latest revelations at the prestigious event, which is being held outside of Geneva for the first time in history.

According to Jaecoo, the launch of the new brands comes after a proper study of what the modern, bold, and elite segments of society are looking forward to in their urban SUVs for daily commuting.

Jaecoo J7

The J7 utilizes a 1.6-liter turbo-petrol engine in conjunction with a 7-speed gearbox, delivering impressive power figures and performance at 197 horsepower and 290 Newton-meters of torque. This SUV achieves a 0 to 100 kilometers per hour acceleration time of approximately 8 seconds, which is commendable for a vehicle of its size.

Furthermore, the Jaecoo J7 has received a 5-star rating from the European Union Safety Commission. In addition to this, the Jaecoo J7 is equipped with the Qualcomm 8155 flagship chipset, enhancing the vehicle's smoothness and enabling faster responses to various vehicle functions such as intelligent navigation, voice control, and quick adaptation to road conditions. This results in a more convenient and intelligent driving experience for the driver, facilitated by a 14 screen that provides optimal visual display. This integration of the intelligent car cabin into the journey instills the driver with greater confidence, allowing them to confidently push the limits if desired.

The ARDIS (All Road Drive Intelligent System) of the Jaecoo J7 has garnered high praise from car enthusiasts. It is capable of adapting the vehicle's response to seven different scenarios, including urban, suburban, desert, highway, mountain, water crossing, mud, and snow. Additionally, it is suitable for cold climates, ensuring that the driver remains at ease in all conditions. This car possesses a bold and daring personality that resonates well with its potential buyers' preferences.

Ahmed Elsebayee, Managing Director, Elite Motors

Jaecoo J8

This remarkable vehicle, known as the Jaecoo J2024, is set to grace the roads in February 2024 and will be available for purchase in the Qatar market starting from March 8. The J8 represents the pinnacle of Jaecoo's craftsmanship, boasting exceptional design, luxurious cabin features, cutting-edge smart technologies, and outstanding performance. With its exceptional off-road capabilities, the J8 holds significant importance in pioneering the emerging market of "off-road SUVs," showcasing Jaecoo's commitment to continuous development and providing users with unparalleled travel experiences. The J8's front grille design, exuding elegance befitting a premium brand, immediately conveys a sense of high quality. The overall mature style of the Jaecoo J8 exudes a distinctive power, accentuated by the soft interplay of natural light on the sharp shoulder lines that grace the vehicle's body, creating a unique artistic depth.

Designed for different driving scenarios

The J8 provides a versatile and smooth driving experience that effortlessly accommodates seven fundamental driving scenarios. Its intelligent four-wheel drive system ensures optimal power transfer in any situation. Equipped with CDC magnetic height-adjustable suspension, the J8 can adapt the vehicle's height to varying loads and road conditions, offering an exceptional level of comfort while maintaining superior roadholding capabilities. Additionally, it delivers a well-balanced off-road driving experience, catering to the enjoyment of off-road enthusiasts.

Top luxury and refreshing cabin experience

The cabin design of the J8 showcases a refined sense of luxury without any hint of ostentation. The SUV boasts seats predominantly upholstered in Nappa leather, ensuring not only a comfortable journey for passengers but also a more expansive ambiance. The headlining, crafted entirely from matte black deerskin, not only offers an exceptionally comfortable touch but also enhances cabin insulation by effectively absorbing sound. The faux wood, skillfully crafted by TOM, successfully captures the visual and tactile essence of natural wood, resulting in an extraordinary display of elegance.

The J8 provides a welcoming atmosphere through the integration of its exceptional design approach and cutting-edge technology. The interior of the vehicle is furnished with a 24 ultra-smart curved screen, a customized 14-speaker SONY sound system, and a waterfall-style rhythmic ambient lighting system capable of displaying 255 different colors. This combination allows for a distinctive audiovisual experience while driving. Additionally, users can effortlessly adjust the air conditioning settings using the highly responsive "540 stereo" air conditioning system. Each row of passengers has the ability to personalize the air temperature to their liking. Furthermore, the incorporation of "C-PURE Cubic Cabin Technology" ensures a spacious and comfortable temperature within the vehicle, resulting in fresher and healthier air quality.