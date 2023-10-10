New Al Abdulghani Motors Corporate Branding Reflects Commitment To Changing Landscape In Automotive Industry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

The new Al Abdulghani Motors corporate brand reflects the company's contributing commitment to Qatar's mobility sector in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030 as well as the ever-changing landscape of the automotive industry, CEO of Al Abdulghani Motors Abdulghani Nasser Al Abdulghani has said.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the ongoing Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar, Al Abdulghani said, "The automotive industry is changing very rapidly. So, it is highly important for us to be part of this transition. This whole rebranding was about repositioning our company from a sales-only-focused company to a mobility partner.

By being closer to our customers, whether they are fleet, corporate, or individual customers, we are trying to understand more of their needs. So, it's about basically supporting this transition from a traditional automotive company towards a mobility company."

He added that the rebranding to Al Abdulghani Motors, the distributor of Toyota and Lexus in Qatar, was also a way to rejuvenate this energy in the organisation and with the public and the customers.

Al Abdulghani noted that the updated corporate identity aims to preserve the heritage of the brand while also embracing change to meet the evolving expectations of customers and the community.

Speaking about the company's participation at GIMS Qatar, the CEO said that the company's involvement in the event this year was to showcase Toyota Motor Corporation's strategy for sustainability, particularly environmental sustainability.

"You will be able to see at this motor show three different types of powertrains. First, the hybrid electric vehicles, which are readily available today, represent a major cornerstone for the sustainable activity of Toyota Motor Corporation. And the second powertrain, which is also available today in the market, is the battery electric vehicle, which represents a major tool basically to promote sustainability for Toyota Motor Corporation. And finally, there are the hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, which are more advanced and also have zero-emission carbon technology, and we are showcasing this technology at GIMS with the Toyota Mirai, which is basically equipped with hydrogen fuel cell technology," he said.

The exhibition pavilion of Al Abdulghani Motors stands out with an exceptional collection of Toyota and Lexus vehicles, including Toyota GR sports cars, electric cars such as the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus UX300, as well as a selection of hybrid cars that blend advanced technology, design, innovation, and a fun driving experience exhibition also witnessed the display of the icon of modern technological advancement, the Toyota Mirai, which relies on hydrogen fuel cells as an electric power generator, attracting the attention of visitors and bringing a modern and innovative vibe to the already impressive event.

As for Land Cruiser enthusiasts, Al Abdulghani Motors launched the Cruiser base project, which offers Land Cruiser customers in Qatar the ability to modify their cars or add accessories to enhance their appearance and make it more fun to drive.