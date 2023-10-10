Azerbaijan Says Almost All Of Its Cultural Monuments On Liberated Lands Got Destroyed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The liberated
territories of Azerbaijan have 705 registered monuments of history
and culture, and also numerous immovable objects of historical and
archaeological heritage without state registration, Deputy Minister
of Culture of Azerbaijan Saadat Yusifova said, Trend reports.
Yusifova made the remark at an international conference themed
"Viable and sustainable heritage cities" organized by the
"Icherisheher" State Historical and Architectural Reserve in
collaboration with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
"The Azerbaijani state has taken all necessary steps, but it was
not possible to save the cultural heritage from destruction due to
Armenia's 30-year occupation policy against Azerbaijan," she
noted.
The official pointed out that monitoring of the liberated
territories showed that 95 percent of more than 2,600 samples of
cultural heritage were destroyed, vandalized, or appropriated.
"Although three years have passed since the cessation of the
occupation factor, the monitoring is still ongoing. The reason is
the massive mining of territories by Armenia. It will take many
years and substantial financial resources to clear these areas of
mines," Yusifova added.
Following the 2020 second Karabakh war, the Ministry of Culture
of Azerbaijan has launched preliminary monitoring of cultural
property in the liberated Azerbaijani lands and the results of the
initial monitoring were officially submitted to UNESCO.
The monitoring report has also included photos of the
destruction of all Azerbaijani religious and cultural monuments as
well as the desecration of local mosques in the territories once
occupied by Armenia.
