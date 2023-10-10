G7 Finance Ministers To Discuss Support For Ukraine At Meeting In Marrakech

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Support for Ukraine and the world economy will be discussed at a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven (G7) countries under the chairmanship of Japan in Marrakech on October 12.

Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports with reference to Reuters.

"At the G7 financial leaders' meeting that Japan chairs, we want to focus on issues such as support for Ukraine as well as global financial institutions, so that these debates will bear fruit," Suzuki said.

According to him, the G7 meeting will be part of a broader Group of 20 gathering that will be held on the sidelines of the annual International Monetary Fund conference in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

NBU governor to participate in World Bank andAnnual Meetings in Morocco

The G7 meeting will also include roundtable talks with African nations to facilitate flows of private-sector funds to the continent, Suzuki said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the impact of the Russian war on the global economy, the continuation of financial support for Ukraine, challenges to food security will be among the important topics of the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, which began on Monday in Marrakech.

On Wednesday, October 11, a roundtable meeting on the topic of supporting Ukraine is planned. It is expected that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga and others will join the discussion. On Friday, the plenary session of the Annual Meeting of the IMF and the World Bank will be held, with the participation of Ukraine's official delegation and the management of the IMF and the World Bank.