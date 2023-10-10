Kerala: Health Minister Veena George Responds To Bribery Allegation Against Her Staff; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Kerala Health Minister Veena George responded to the media over the bribery allegation filed against her office staff. The minister responded that those who are making false stories against the government are the one behind the allegation. The minister also stated that there is a lot to answer in the recruitment fraud controversy and she will give answer after the investigation is completed.

Meanwhile, the prime accused in the controversial appointment fraud case Akhil Sajeev, was nabbed from Theni in Tamil Nadu on October 6. He was nabbed by a police team from Pathanamthitta led by DySp Nandakumar.



Meanwhile, more allegations about Akhil Sajeev are out. As per FIR reports, Akhil Sajeev and his associates exhorted Rs 10 lakhs from Pathanamthitta native for job recruitment. The gang also took money from the district commission office of CITU Pathanamthitta. An appointment letter in the name of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) was given to the complainant for proof. He believed that the job offer as an accountant was right and signed the documents in the KIIFB office.



A previous communication between the complainant and Akhil Sajeev was leaked, in which the latter is heard offering an appointment for his daughter-in-law Dr. Nitha Raj at Ayush Kendra within a week.

An allegation of bribery had surfaced involving the personal staff of Health Minister Veena George. The complaint alleged that Akhil Mathew, her personal staff, accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in exchange for facilitating a doctor's appointment. According to the complaint, a middleman Akhil Sajeev was also involved in the transaction.