Aspire Academy Global Summit Kicks Off At Rome's Iconic Stadio Olimpico

Rome: The 9th edition of the Aspire Academy Global Summit for Football Performance and Science starts today, in collaboration with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and will feature several international sporting stars who have left their mark in the world of football and sport.

After two successful editions in Qatar and two virtual ones, the 2023 summit returns to Europe and is being held today and tomorrowin the heart of the Italian capital Rome at the iconic Stadio Olimpico home to two of Italy's football giants, AS Roma and Lazio.

This edition will bring together more than 300 guests and boasts an impressive line-up of coaches, industry experts, former players, and special guests from around the world to engage in discussions that will shape the future of football.

The event will be opened with some opening addresses from the CEO of the Aspire Zone Foundation Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Aspire Academy Director General Ivan Bravo, the FIGC President Gabriele Gravina and Professor Valter Di Salvo the Executive Director of the Aspire Academy Global Summit.

This Summit's first special guest is the former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui who will give this year's Master Class, following in the footsteps of the likes of Arsene Wenger, Mauricio Pochettino, Arrigo Sacchi and Marcelo Bielsa.

The first day also features Star Chats with two former Italian football greats, Simone Inzaghi and Alessandro Del Piero. Between them, the two boast 35 years of experience of playing professional football and have won almost everything the game has to offer.

Inzaghi is the current coach of Inter Milan and led them to the final of the European Champions League last season. World Cup winner Del Piero played more than 700 times for Juventus and captained them to five Serie A titles.

As well as our special guests the delegates will also enjoy a workshop and round-table discussions on lifestyle and players' performance: the invisible training.

Today will culminate in a Star Chat that further reflects some of the ties between Qatar and Italy as it is set to feature joint Olympic high jump champions Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim.

On the second day of the event, the Star Chats continue with Paulo Fonseca, the Portuguese coach of French club Lille and the former Argentina legend Javier Zanetti. The topics under discussion on Wednesday will be enhancing team performance: the individual approach and scouting staff: matching competencies with organizational demands.

Ahead of the Global Summit Ivan Bravo, Aspire Academy Director General, expressed his enthusiasm for this annual event, which has played a pivotal role in the world of football since its inception in 2014. He emphasized how the summit serves as a significant opportunity for Aspire Academy to not only gain valuable insights from the broader football community but also to seamlessly incorporate innovative ideas and cutting-edge techniques into its own developmental model.

Bravo further expressed his gratitude for the collaboration with the Italian Football Federation, highlighting that this partnership provides an unparalleled platform for all the participants to exchange knowledge, fosters collaborations and opens, up exciting new avenues of progress.

The summit brings together the members of the Aspire in the World Fellows, which is made up of more than 50 footballing organisations including some of the world's biggest clubs as well as several federations and leagues.

The summit will be streamed live thanks to Aspire's continued partnership with Al Kass TV, details of how you can watch are on the Aspire in the World Fellows website aspire ) and will further be publicised on the Academy's social media platforms.