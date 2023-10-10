Qatar Participates In WHO's Regional Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participates in the meetings of the seventieth session of the Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean of the World Health Organization (WHO), which opened yesterday in Cairo, Egypt.

The delegation of the State of Qatar to the meetings was headed by Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari.

The main theme of the three day meeting is“Moving towards a healthier future in the Eastern Mediterranean Region: promoting, protecting and achieving health for all and all”, during which the Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean will be nominated at the WHO, as the term of the current Regional Director will expire at the end of January.

The meetings will also discuss a number of important topics, most notably the final report on progress, achievements and challenges in implementing WHO Vision 2023 and a number of progress reports, the most important of which are polio eradication and transition, and the implementation of the regional strategy for integrated disease surveillance.