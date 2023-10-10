Armenian Residents Of Karabakh Offered Historic Opportunity To Get Azerbaijani Citizenship - Security Council

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Armenian residents of Karabakh, who were held hostage by nationalist ideologues of the separatist regime and were released by Azerbaijan, have been given a historic opportunity to obtain Azerbaijani citizenship and start the reintegration process, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ramil Usubov, wrote in his article published in the official media, Trend reports.

