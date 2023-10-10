British MP Is Focusing On The Indian Diaspora

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Bob Blackman is a member of the British Parliament and who has worked extensively to create opportunities and for the Indian diaspora living in the UK.

Prior to becoming an MP, Blackman was a prominent member of local government, leading the Conservative group at the Brent Borough Council and sitting in the London Assembly. He was elected to Parliament in 2010, representing the Greater London constituency of Harrow East.

Since joining Parliament he has had a strong focus on India, chairing the All Party Parliamentary Group for India and frequently hosting events for the Indian community. His work was recently honored by the Indian government with the Padma Shri award.

Blackman was appointed

Commander of the Order of the British Empire

(CBE) in the

2023 Birthday Honors

for political and public service.

His other interests include local governments, homelessness, health and foreign affairs.



Vidhi Bubna: How are UK-India ties expected to strengthen in the upcoming years?



Bob Blackman: Currently, the UK and India are in the process of negotiating their first-ever free-trade deal, although the talks have been ongoing for a while. Both nations aim to finalize the deal before India's upcoming elections and the UK's general election next year.

The negotiations focus on opening India's closed economy to UK services, such as legal and accounting services, while India seeks market access for its goods and services, possibly encountering concerns regarding visa numbers.

Amidst these talks, both countries signed a cooperation agreement on security, defense, and cyber issues. India's diplomatic success was evident at the recent G20 conference, where early agreement on key matters showcased India's prowess.

Despite challenges from China's influence, the UK-India relationship remains promising. The ongoing negotiations signify a historic opportunity for both nations, given India's rapid economic growth and its potential to enhance global trade dynamics.

VB: Tell us about some campaigns and projects you have run in Harrow, a region with a large Indian population?

