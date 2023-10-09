Meet“Dark Shadows” Legends Kathryn Leigh Scott & Marie Wallace At The Lyndhurst Mansion October 21 & 22, 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lyndhurst Mansion

Marie Wallace & Kathryn Leigh Scott

House of Dark Shadows (1970)

The Lyndhurst in Tarrytown, NY – the Gilded Age mansion where“House of Dark Shadows” & “Night of Dark Shadows” were filmed!

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For 2023 Lyndhurst welcomes Kathryn Leigh Scott, author, and actress, best known for playing“Maggie Evans” and“Josette DuPres”, in the original Gothic television series“Dark Shadows,” and“House of Dark Shadows” (1970), and Marie Wallace screen and Broadway actress famous for playing“Eve”,“Megan Todd”, and the incomparable“Jenny Collins” from the television series. They will be available October 21st and 22nd during the daytime at Lyndhurst for an exclusive Meet & Greet!Ticket holders will arrive at Lyndhurst and check in at the carriage house welcome center for the event. Kathryn Leigh Scott and Marie Wallace will be ready to take photos, sign books, and answer questions in two daytime sessions: The morning session is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the Afternoon Session is 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Books and other items will be available on-site with the event and in the Welcome Center Gift Shop. These tickets include entry into the mansion! Visitors will select when they'd like to enter the mansion when purchasing tickets!All visitors are encouraged to have a pre-purchased ticket to meet with Kathryn Leigh Scott and Marie Wallace. A limited number of tickets are available for each session. The event will take place in the Courtyard Tent.Tour tickets should be printed or be available on smartphone to show to Welcome Center staff when checking in for the event.Please note that the event is sold out Saturday afternoon and for the cocktail event, but still a few tickets available for Saturday morning and Sunday.All ticket purchases are non-refundable.635 South BroadwayTarrytown, NY 10591TicketsGeneral Admission for Meet & Greet: $50 +service feesOnline: Online ticket sales close once the performance has begun.By Phone: Call 1(888)718-4253 opt. 1 (additional fees apply to phone orders)Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.ScheduleThis event takes place between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm for the morning session and 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm for the afternoon session. Please arrive during the event times for the Meet & Greet. Timed entry into the mansion is included. Ticket holders can choose from 9:30 am or 10am for the morning session or 3:30 pm or 4 pm for the afternoon session.The ticket includes entry to the event and access to the Lyndhurst Grounds to explore the exterior decor for the season.All tour tickets must be purchased online, in advance as space is limited to 100 guests.For more information:Contact: Kathryn Leigh Scott:Press inquiries:

Billy James

Glass Onyon PR

+1 828-350-8158

