Bambalapitiya Flyover To Be Demolished And Replaced

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The flyover connected to the Bambalapitiya railway station is to be demolished and replaced on the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In accordance with President Ranil Wickremesinghe's directives, President's Secretary Saman Ekanayake instructed M.M.P.K. Mayadunne, the Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Highways, to take immediate measures to construct a temporary accessway to the Bambalapitiya railway station.

The temporary accessway is to be constructed within ten days to facilitate passenger entry into the railway station.

Emphasizing its urgent necessity, plans are underway to demolish the existing dilapidated flyover and complete the new flyover within five months, the President's media division said.

The President has communicated with the State Development and Construction Corporation, assigning them relevant tasks and allocating Rs. 50 million for this purpose.

The design and construction will be under the supervision of the Road Development Authority. (Colombo Gazette)