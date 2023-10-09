Discover The Uncharted Realms Of Language And Self At The Unwritten, Unspoken & Told Exhibition

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is introducing fresh and cutting-edge expressions of contemporary art from both local and international artists in the Unwritten, Unspoken & Told exhibition. This is a key feature of the inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, until October 31st. As part of this biennale, visitors can explore a total of 19 diverse exhibitions and enjoy various activities scattered across more than three dozen locations throughout Dubai.

The exhibition, which includes 35 creative works presented by 21 artists, aims to explore the human relationship with language, examining the human experience in communication, and progressing from language around the self to familial, communal, and spiritual contexts, all in an exploration of other forms of communication and language.

The exhibition hosts the kinetic sculpture 'Functional System' by artist Latifa Saeed, in which she unveils the paradoxes inherent in the fading of history and memory. The series of wall sculptures, 'Door Knocker', created by artist Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, encourages viewers to think about the passage of time and the shift to modern communication in the digital age. In his 'Hiding Our Faces Like the Dancing Wind', Yazan Khalili questions the way images are produced, displayed, and distributed, while practitioner Ruqaya Al Hashimi seeks, through her work 'Sky Full of Stars', to create an alternative version of herself. Through 'Secrets I Hid in the Sand', Fatma Al Ali explores the power of words and their ability to convey our thoughts and memories, and artist Dima Abou Zannad presents her series of works, 'Good and Nice to Me' and 'Margin' to add to the interesting mix.

Mays Albeik presents two distinctive pieces in the exhibition: 'Dictionary Utterances: Resident,' a poly-surface portrait that audibly articulates the dictionary definition of the Arabic word 'Qāma', alongside 'Serrak Bbeer.' Meanwhile, artist Alia Hussain Lootah contributes three works named Untitled, and Toufic Beyhum showcases two pieces under the title 'Amoji'.

The showcase comprises a diverse collection of artworks, including 'Threshold' by Majd Alloush, and 'Topographical Bodies,' 'Shields,' and 'Link' by artist Ana Escobar. Alla Abdunabi contributes 'Second Skin,' while Adrian Pepe presents 'Karyotype #4 | Man with Sheep.' Additionally, visitors can explore three works by Taqwah Al Naqbi, namely 'Foot Mark Impose,' 'Foot Mark Prints,' and 'Footstep Typewriter.' Rawdha Al Ketbi's 'Whispers,' Eman Al Hashemi's 'Packaging Dates' and 'Waiting Cups,' Shamsa Al Omaira's 'Cry Pattern,' Juma Al Haj's 'Loose Leaves: An Ode to Loyalty,' Shamma Al Amri's 'Stay,' Said Mhaisen's 'Point of View: Coming to Reality,' and five pieces by Ammar Al Attar representing the Islamic prayer times are also featured in this exceptional exhibition.

Kalimat is also offering their 'Beyond the Pen' exhibition that showcases 13 artworks bearing the distinct styles of 12 creatives hailing from various corners of the world. Akil Ahmad's piece, 'Draft Hayamatni,' brilliantly captures his deep affection for Arabic calligraphy, while Bassam Kyrillos demonstrates his mastery in crafting commemorative and pictorial sculptures with 'Horses and Night.' Saeed Khooyeh contributes to the exhibition with two distinct works, namely 'The Series of Incomplete Stories 3' and 'The Series of Incomplete Stories 7.'

Mahmood Alabadi, an Emirati artist, showcases his creativity in visual and fine arts through the mesmerizing 'Infinite 2.' Chalid Res Aram, another artist, presents his artistic masterpiece, 'Maqamat in Love,' offering a unique perspective on the aesthetics of calligraphy and its harmonious rhythm. Dr. Nasser Palangi adds 'Words & Patterns No. 1' to the collection.

In 'Passion,' Sandra Boutros explores the fusion of letters and architectural shapes, believing that each artistic work is a representation of this harmonious blend. Sameh Ismail, through his creation 'Nebula,' presents calligraphy as a form of free aesthetic perception. 'The Journey' stands as an artistic masterpiece that reveals Zakaria Ramhani's profound experience in the visual arts, and Jalal Luqman displays his sculpture 'The Invisible Giant.' Here, he conveys the existence of unnoticed“invisible giants” in society who possess great abilities yet remain concealed. The sculpture symbolizes their willingness to serve, with open hands signifying a humble appeal for recognition and an unyielding spirit of giving. Finally, Khalil Abdulwahid, Director of the Fine Arts Department at Dubai Culture, presents his captivating work, 'Artists Tools' while the painting 'Homeland' showcases Dr Mohammad Ghanoum's visions and creative ideas.

'Evolving Scripts' beckons visitors to embark on a captivating journey that spans the ever-evolving link between time-honoured traditions and their contemporary interpretations. This engaging exhibition, organised at Foundry by UAE NFT, a prominent BEDU brand, and serves as a testament to the brand's commitment to nurturing emerging artistic talent, rooted in the belief that art has the power to strengthen the bonds within communities. It also underscores its proactive approach in shaping future strategies for business development within the dynamic intersection of technology and culture, where these two realms intersect and synergize harmoniously.

The inaugural edition of Dubai Calligraphy Biennale is supported by Al Rostamani Group (Lead Supporter) and Sandooq Al Watan (Supporter), and is being held in partnership with a variety of entities in the local cultural scene, including: Dubai Design District (D3), The Cultural and Scientific Association, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, Expo City Dubai, DIFC Gate Avenue, Museum of the Future, Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, Juma Al-Majid Center, Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Media Office, Dubai Municipality, Alserkal Avenue, Art Dubai, Women's Museum, Tashkeel, Art Jameel, Mattar Bin Lahej Gallery, Boccara Gallery, Foundry, Khawla Art Gallery, Firetti Gallery, Efie Gallery, BEDU, AWC Gallery, Hobb Bookstore, Opera Gallery, Mondoir Art Gallery, thejamjar, Medaf, Mirzam, at, Slay Café, Frame Café, 3IXAM, Huawei, and Level Shoes.