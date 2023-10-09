Finland Allocates EUR 92M To Ukraine, Other Countries Affected By Russia's Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finland is contributing EUR 92 million to the World Bank Group's International Development Association (IDA) to scale up support to Ukraine, Moldova and other countries affected by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

That's according to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland , Ukrinform reports.

"This additional funding shows Finland's unwavering support for Ukraine in line with the Government Program. We will also support improving food security in countries affected by Russia's invasion," said Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio.

Finland will allocate EUR 62 million to the Support Program for Ukraine and Moldova Recovery, with EUR 12 million of the amount to be allocated as a grant and EUR 50 million as a loan. In addition, Finland will provide EUR 30 million in loans to countries affected by Russia's aggression to help them prevent the spread of infectious diseases, among other efforts.

In Ukraine, the Special Program for Ukraine and Moldova Recovery will address needs in the health, transport, energy, agriculture, housing and social security sectors. It will help improve access to healthcare services, modernize medical care, promote the availability of services addressing acute energy deficits, repair vital road and railway networks and residential buildings and sustain agricultural activities. It will also accelerate long-term efforts to support Ukraine's recovery and the reconstruction of critical sectors. Particular attention will be paid to the rights of women, girls and persons with disabilities.

In Moldova, the IDA Crisis Facility will primarily help cover the costs of receiving people fleeing Ukraine and finance development programs and crisis preparedness supporting Moldova's economic and social recovery.