Newyork Is Now LIVE

NewYork will be a content rich platform that will focus on both the local residents and community, along with the robust travel and tourism trade.

- Fred Mercaldo, Editor and COO NewYork YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Partnerships already in place with many companies, such as BroadwayDirect for Broadway Show Tickets, Events for our full events section; GolfZoo for golf package fulfillment, and more.Pending deals are being negotiated with major hotel and lodging groups, major media partnerships, Restaurant Guide providers, journalists that will be writing weekly columns on Technology, Financial, Charities + Non-Profits, Arts + Galleries, City Living, Food + Wine, Travel, Political Opinion, Wellness + Health + Fitness, Sports, Luxury and more.All social media channels have been established, and the residents and people who care about New York have rolled out the welcome mat. On our Facebook page alone, our content has been so interesting and compelling that we've grown from zero to 7.8K followers in just 8 short weeks.Industry veteran Fred Mercaldo, CEO + Founder of Geocentric Media is overseeing the development of the site. In his 20+ years of successfully building and developing City portals, he has worked with some of the proven experts in the field of content generation, programming, SEO Search Engine Optimization, social media, business directory and local business promotion, Events and more.Literally, a“Dream Team” of experts has been assembled for this massive undertaking. Mercaldo states,“With a digital brand with the power and prestige of NewYork , you have a major responsibility to deliver results. I have had the privilege of identifying and being associated with the“best of the best” in my years in the industry, and all have enthusiastically agreed to be part of NewYork, and are all producing results at the highest levels.” While much of the team is New York based, collaborations worldwide are being negotiated for this globally recognized City.There will be a new announcement in the coming weeks that will be of major interest to all New Yorkers, both individuals and businesses. We will be offering a new program that will allow an individual that is presently using to now become . An Orthodontist can now become instead of . Pricing will range from $49 per month for personal names up to $299 per month for premium business names.Two major areas of priority is finding the right partners for 2 specific sections that are guaranteed to be popular: The NewYork Restaurant Guide, and the“Official Real Estate Partner of NewYork.” New York has been named as the top food capital of the world, and our Restaurant Guide will be THE definitive guide for anything related to Dining in the Big Apple. Residential real estate will also prove to be a very popular section, as both locals and people looking to relocate to New York will visit NewYork is search of their new home.For a local agent or agency, being the exclusive real estate partner for the brand will bring significant lead generation, credibility, sales and listing opportunities, and the ability to generate content and have their listing as the only Featured Homes showing on NewYork. Interested parties are urged to communicate directly with Mercaldo at .Some of the analytics of the City and region that NewYork will cover are beyond impressive. Here are just a few:.NYC Population: 8.8m residents..Statewide Population: 20M residents.Hotels. 700+ offering 138,000 rooms.Tourists Annually: 56.Tourism Financial Impact: $100B+++Mercaldo also adds,“We have just installed our Business Directory, which features over 72,000 local businesses. We're on a mission to elevate NewYork as the ultimate digital guide to all things New York.We already have the most robust Events section in the City. Improvements and upgrades happen daily. We look forward to many new announcements in the coming weeks and months and this massive project expands and matures. It is a labor of love, and our initial acceptance and feedback have been exceptional.”

