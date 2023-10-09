National Art Museum Hosts Exhibition Dedicated To Turkish-Azerbaijani Brotherhood

The Azerbaijan National Art Museum has opened an exhibition
themed "Turkish-Azerbaijani Brotherhood: Breeze from Anadolu".
The art project is organized by SAKÜDER Art and Artisans
Community Cultural Association (SAKUDER) to mark the 100th
anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the 100th
anniversary of the Turkish Republic, Azernews reports.
Deputy director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Khadija
Asadova welcomed the guests of the event.
The Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, the First
Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Valeh
Hajiyev took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.
In their remarks, the guests underlined that Azerbaijan and
Turkiye are united by a deep and inseparable bond, and the
strategic relations between the two states have risen to the level
of alliance. It was brought to attention that the founder of the
Azerbaijani Statehood Heydar Aliyev, and the founder of the Turkish
Republic Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, always paid special attention to
art and artists.
At the same time, art representatives stated that art is an
important tool in the expansion of cultural and friendly relations
and emphasized the importance of Turkish artists bringing the
Anatolian breeze to Baku with their art works.
Around 19 artists took part in the event, including Asim
Yücesoy, Inci Tekin, Banovsha Aghayeva, Gunash Abbas, Mustafa
Pişkinas well as People's Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Huseynov and
national artist Anar Huseynov.
Through QR code on each painting, the museum visitors can obtain
detailed information about the art works.
The exhibition“Turkish-Azerbaijani Brotherhood: Breeze from
Anadolu” will last until October 20, 2023.
Founded in 1937, National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs
some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western
Europe.
Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the
museum and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can
see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German and Polish masters
of brush.
The museum also attaches great importance to cooperation with
international partners.
In April, Chingiz Farzaliyev presented his personal exhibition
at Georgian National Museum. The exhibition was organized in
connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of
diplomatic relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan and marked the
100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.
The National Art Museum also started cooperation with the Aegean
University in Izmir,Turkiye.
The partnership aims at strengthening cultural ties and
promoting relations between the two countries.
In September, the National Art Museum signed a Memorandum of
Cooperation (MoC) with the Uzbekistan State Art Museum.
The MoC provides for cooperation between the two state art
museums in the field of research, restoration and conservation
work, exchange of experience of museum staff, holding conferences,
seminars, training on museum affairs, joint exhibitions, security,
conservation and restoration of cultural property within five
years.
Signed by the director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum,
Honored Art Worker Chingiz Farzaliyev and the director of the
Uzbekistan State Art Museum Vasila Fayzieva, it also covers such
issues as the exchange of experience in creating electronic
catalogues.