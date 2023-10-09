EU Fms To Discuss Situation In Palestine In Emergency Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell Monday announced that he is convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU Foreign Ministers to address the situation in Palestine and in the region.

Borrell's spokesperson Peter Stano told a press conference in Brussels today that the EU foreign ministers meeting will take place in Muscat as a number of EU foreign ministers are already on the ground and those not in Muscat, will be joining by video conference.

They will discuss all the aspects of the situation on the ground, he said.

Borrell, who is in Omani capital Muscat to co-chair the 27th EU-GCC ministerial meeting, in a message on the social media X said he "will have the opportunity to discuss with our regional partners our common challenges and the need to work together to manage regional and international crises, and to deepen our cooperation."

On Tuesday, Borrell will co-chair the EU-GCC Joint Council alongside the current Omani GCC Presidency, represented by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman.

Meanwhile, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib who is also in Oman for the EU GCC ministerial meeting said today on the social media X that they will "discuss the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza. For Belgium, the priority now is to "stop the violence, protect civilians and respect international law." (end)

