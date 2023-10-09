Lithuanian Delegation To Discuss Issues Of Trade, Economic Co-Op In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 9. A delegation of
the Republic of Lithuania, which includes Vice Minister of Foreign
Affairs Jovita Neliupšienė and Director General of Lithuanian
Customs Darius Žvironas, will visit Kazakhstan on October 9-10,
2023, said the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs of Kazakhstan MFA Aybek Smadiyarov, Trend reports.
"The Lithuanian delegation will hold meetings at the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and other relevant departments to
discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation in political,
trade, economic, investment and other areas," he said.
Since 2017, Lithuania has been among the ten largest trading
partners of Kazakhstan in the EU countries and among the thirty
largest partners in the world. According to the Lithuanian
Department of Statistics, Kazakhstan is Lithuania's 15th largest
trading partner.
In 2022, bilateral trade turnover amounted to $584 million, an
increase of 30 percent compared to 2021. About 170 Lithuanian
companies are represented in Kazakhstan.
