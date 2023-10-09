OECD Praises Ukraine's Achievements In Anti-Corruption Policy In Five Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has praised Ukraine's achievements in anti-corruption policy in five areas, Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) said.

According to the report , a Ukrainian delegation led by NACP Deputy Head Iaroslav Liubchenko took part in the presentation of the report within the 5th round of monitoring of the Istanbul Anti-corruption Action Plan.

"Building integrity and good governance is key to bringing Ukraine closer to OECD standards and our future membership in the organization. There is still a lot of work to be done, but the positive assessment of our report by OECD representatives is another step on this path," Liubchenko said.

Ukraine received high marks from the OECD in five areas: anti-corruption policy; declaration of assets; independence of the judiciary; specialized anti-corruption institutions; and liability for corruption offenses.

In the near future, the report will be published and submitted to Ukraine for consideration of its recommendations.

In addition, deputy chief of staff at the NACP Oleksandr Starodubtsev spoke at the OECD round table meeting dedicated to integrity in higher education. He talked about Ukraine's key achievements in this area, including the introduction of external independent evaluation, the legislative implementation of academic integrity, the creation of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance, the updated model for preventing corruption in universities and much more.

Photo credit: gov