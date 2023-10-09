Minister: Azerbaijan Is Training Doctors In 56 Specialties

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"At present, the country is training doctors in 56
specialities." This was stated by Health Minister Teymur Musayev
during his speech at the first international conference on medical
education held in Baku, Azernews reports.
According to him, the return of personnel trained in medicine
abroad to the country contributes to the development of
healthcare:
"The policy directed against the training of national cadres
continues today. AMU trains highly qualified personnel for the
country's healthcare institutions. In recent years, in order to
adapt medical education to the world standards, admission is
carried out in several specialities."
The Minister stated that it is always necessary to have new
approaches in medical education: "The conditions of the pandemic
have accelerated this work. There is a need to improve the
accreditation criteria to take into account the expansion of online
education."
Also during the conference, Minister of Science and Education
Emin Amrullayev delivered a speech
"It is necessary to slightly improve programmes in the field of
medicine, as well as to increase the experience part and at the
same time expand the geography of medical education".
This was stated by the Minister of Science and Education during
his speech at the first international conference on medical
education held in Baku.
According to the minister, a number of achievements have been
made in the field of medical education:
"The greatest results have those who choose medicine. In other
words, talented people in the country choose medical education. In
terms of digital technologies and technologies, there will be a
serious difference between the doctors of the past and today's
doctors".
The Minister also noted that the Garabagh University is being
prepared for construction on the liberated territories.
The Minister noted that a university building will be
constructed in Aghdam: "We would like medical direction to be
taught there. We are ready to cooperate in this field".
President of the World Federation for Medical Education Ricardo
Leon-Borquez also spoke at the conference "Azerbaijan is moving
towards the development of medical education".
According to Leon-Borques, Azerbaijan's efforts and investments
in this sphere lead the situation in the right direction: "Medical
education in Azerbaijan is well prepared for the region. In
general, we are always ready to support the development of medical
education".
