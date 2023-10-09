IIT Funded Start

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Faridabad, Haryana Oct 9, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Ukhi, a leading manufacturer of sustainable hemp products today announced the launch of its new compostable and biodegradable plastic granules . These granules are made from renewable resources and can be used to produce a wide range of packaging and automotive products, including food packaging, shopping bags, and car parts.

Ukhi is backed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Indian School of Business & Fashion for Good, Netherlands.

After 4 years of research in polymer and chemical technology, Ukhi has been able to develop compostable and bio-degradable plastic using hemp. This is an eco-friendly solution to one of the most common problems we face today.

This solution will solve many problems simultaneously.

Thousands of tons of hemp is burnt around India which causes greenhouse gas emissions and contributes to global warming.

The income of the farmer increases as they make money by selling the waste material.

Hemp sequesters 10 tons of carbon per hectare of land.

Hemp rejuvenates soil and can reclaim barren land.

Ukhi's new compostable and biodegradable plastic granules are in the process of being certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) and the European Bioplastics Association (EUBP). This means that they have been tested and proven to break down into natural substances within a specific timeframe under controlled composting conditions.

“We are excited to launch our new compostable and biodegradable plastic granules, which offer a sustainable alternative to traditional petroleum-based plastics,” said Vishal Vivek, CEO of Ukhi.“Our granules are made from renewable resources and can be composted at home or in industrial facilities, helping to reduce waste and pollution.”

Ukhi's new compostable and biodegradable plastic granules are already being used by a number of companies in the packaging and automotive industries.

“We believe that our new compostable and biodegradable plastic granules have the potential to revolutionize the packaging and automotive industries,” said Vishal.“We are committed to working with our customers to develop innovative and sustainable solutions that help to protect the environment.”

About Ukhi

Ukhi is a leading manufacturer of sustainable hemp products. The company is committed to developing and producing products that are both high-quality and environmentally friendly. Ukhi's products are used by a wide range of companies in the food and beverage, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical industries.