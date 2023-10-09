Palestinian Shot Dead By Israeli Forces In Hebron

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- A Palestinian individual was killed early Monday due to gunfire from Israeli occupation forces in the Wadi al-Nasara area, located to the east of Hebron in the southern region of the West Bank.According to a statement by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, the confrontation occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on a young man identified as Rajeh Hossam Taha. The Israeli forces claimed that Taha was attempting to breach the Wadi al-Nasara neighborhood using a bulldozer.This neighborhood is situated adjacent to the Kiryat Arba settlement, which stands on Palestinian land to the east of Hebron and has been inaccessible to Palestinians since the year 2000.The Israeli forces have taken custody of the martyr's body.