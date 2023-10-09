Fah Mai Holdings Hoping To Build Two New UK Whisky Distilleries

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Fah Mai Holdings Group Inc (OTC:FMHG) CEO Louis Haseman speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive about his plans for the future of the bulk spirit trader, which he says may include the building of several new whisky distilleries.

Haseman, a whisky collector for 19 years, explained that his passion for the drink began with his first bottle purchase and grew into a lucrative portfolio. After exiting his construction business in 2016, he ventured into the whiskey industry based on his love for the product as well as its potential returns.

Looking ahead, Haseman revealed plans to transition into production, with intentions to build distilleries in Scotland, England, and the US post their IPO, aiming for the NASDAQ.

He emphasises that while many perceive the company as purely an investment entity, it offers a comprehensive range of services, from peer-to-peer bottle trading to distribution, aiming to cover the entire whisky production and sales spectrum.

