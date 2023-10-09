War Update: Ukrainian Forces Seeing Partial Success In Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's army achieved partial success in the areas west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as in the areas of Klishchiivka and Andriivka on the Bakhmut axis.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces retain the defensive posture in the east and south of Ukraine, while pursuing offensive operations in the Melitopol area and undertaking assault efforts on the Bakhmut axis, degrading the enemy and step by step liberating temporarily occupied territories,” according to the report.

Over the past day, 37 combat clashes have taken place. In total, the Russians launched six airstrikes and 29 rocket salvos on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects.

In Donetsk region, 315 agrifirms devastated since-start

The airstrikes targeted Hrabovske, Sumy region; Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region; Novodanylivka, Robotyne, and Orikhiv of Zaporizhzhia region; and Beryslav, Kherson region.

More than 90 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia areas, no significant changes were reported in the operational situation.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the Russians maintain their military presence in the areas close to the border, resorting to subversive activities in order to prevent Ukraine's commanders from moving part of the troops to the active hostility zones.

Zelensky announces joint action with partners to counter terror

In the Kupiansk area, Ukraine repelled three assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman area, four Russian attacks were repelled near Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults north of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.

In the areas of Avdiivka and Marinka, the Russians 15 tijmes unsuccessfully tried to penetrate Ukraine's defenses near Avdiivka, Marinka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

The enemy ran no assault missions in the Shakhtarske area.

in Israel plays into Russia's hands - Poland's presiden

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, a Russian attack was repelled in the area north of Novoprokopivka.

The Ukrainian forces continue their offensive operation toward Melitopol, having partial success in the areas west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian soldiers are also performing assault missions in the Bakhmut direction, seeing partial success in the Klishchiivka and Andriivka areas.

In the Kherson direction, the Ukrainian forces are engaged in counterbattery combat, destroying Russian enemy depots and other objects in the enemy's rear.

Over past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has launched three strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters.

Missile forces hit three artillery systems, two radars, two clusters, and two ammo depots.