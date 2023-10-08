Nvssoft And Gripid Join Forces To Revolutionize Identity Control For KYC And Security Applications

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

NVSSoft ( a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management Solutions, has partnered with GripID ( a pioneering biometric identity control technology company, to bring cutting-edge identity verification and security solutions to the UAE and beyond. As NVSSoft prepares to exhibit at the world's largest tech show Gitex 2023, this exciting collaboration takes center stage, promising to simplify identity management and enhance security for individuals and organizations.

NVSSoft, established in 2003 with headquarters in Dubai, UAE, has earned a reputation for enabling and empowering digital transformation. With regional offices across the GCC and a global network of resellers, value-added distributors, and system integrators, NVSSoft's comprehensive suite of Enterprise Information Management Solutions helps organizations streamline operations, harness data, and thrive in the digital age.

In partnership with GripID, NVSSoft is set to revolutionize identity control by integrating advanced biometric sensors and pairing technology into everyday devices. This technology enables users to verify their identity seamlessly and securely using their smartphones, tablets, or computers, regardless of the device's brand or operating system.

Eric Fouchard, CEO of GripID, expressed his enthusiasm, saying,“Our aim is to simplify biometric identity control and make it universally accessible and secure. Partnering with NVSSoft, a trusted industry leader, brings us closer to realizing this vision.”

Commenting on this milestone, Toufik Khouli, Regional Sales Manager at NVSSoft, said,“Our collaboration with GripID marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative solutions for identity control and security. We look forward to offering these game-changing solutions to our customers in the UAE and the region.”

This collaboration offers clear advantages. It eliminates the need for complex, password-based identity verification systems, providing a streamlined, password-free experience that remains highly secure. GripID has developed a range of devices tailored for various applications, from police identity control and KYC in telecommunications and banking to biometric enrollment for elections, eID, and border control.

GripID devices are a one-of-a-kind piece of technology, embedding a wide range of custom interfaces such as professional biometric readers, infrared cameras for iris recognition, contact and contact-less cards etc. With a focus on data security, the patented pairing system allows an instant password-less yet secure temporary connection.

At Gitex 2023, NVSSoft and GripID will be unveiling the latest generation of GripID devices including:

GripID FAP20: Embedding Suprema's FAP20 fingerprint sensor, made for police identity control and KYC applications like telecommunication or banking.

GripID FAP30: A very compact design embedding Integrated Biometric's FAP30 fingerprint sensor, made Mainly for police identity control.

GripID FAP60: A robust design embedding Jennetric's FAP60 fingerprint sensor, engineered for biometric enrollment like elections, eID and border control applications.

Furthermore, GripID are set to unveil an ultra-light field biometric identity creation and management system on the blockchain. This groundbreaking technology offers a multitude of benefits, such as enhanced transparency, decentralization, and robust disaster recovery capabilities. During the event, GripID will also showcase a compelling real-world use case of this innovative technology, demonstrating its potential in humanitarian efforts, particularly for security management at refugee camps.

As NVSSoft and GripID gear up to showcase their partnership at Gitex 2023, industry insiders eagerly anticipate the unveiling of these innovative solutions that will redefine the landscape of identity control and security.

NVSSoft's exhibition booth at Gitex 2023, including the showcase of GripID solutions can be found at Stand No. H4B1, conveniently situated in Hall 4 near the entrance.

About NVSSoft:

NVSSoft is a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management Solutions, dedicated to enabling and empowering digital transformation. Established in 2003, NVSSoft is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a strong presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The company operates through a network of regional offices and collaborates with a worldwide ecosystem of resellers, value-added distributors, and system integrators. NVSSoft's comprehensive suite of solutions empowers organizations to streamline their operations, harness the power of their data, and thrive in the digital age. Learn more at GripID:

GripID is an emerging leader in biometric identity control technology, dedicated to making security simple and accessible. With a focus on user experience and innovation, GripID is transforming identity management for organizations worldwide.