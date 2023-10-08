Pakistan Extends Unwavering Support To Afghan Earthquake Victims: Nizamani

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

On Sunday, Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani, Head of Mission at the Pakistan Embassy in Afghanistan, announced on social media that he met with Lt. Gen Inam Haidaer Malik, Chairman of Pakistan's NDMA. They discussed addressing the pressing humanitarian needs of earthquake-affected people in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan is committed to prioritizing the dispatch of search and rescue teams, essential medicines, food supplies, and shelter items. In these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with our Afghan brethren, offering our support and assistance,” he added.

On the other hand, Pakistan's Special Representative on Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, expressed his condolences on his social media platform X,“Saddened to know about the human and material losses resulting from the earthquake in Afghanistan. We stand by our Afghan brothers in these trying times,”

According to a recent report, a staggering death toll of 2,060, with 900 reported injuries resulting from the powerful earthquake in Herat. This tragic event struck on Saturday morning, with a magnitude of 6.3 and its epicentre located 40 kilometres northwest of Herat city.

Abdulwahid Ryan, the head of Herat Province's Ministry of Information and Culture, disclosed on Sunday that the latest casualty figures have surged to nearly 3,000 people affected by the earthquake. The deputy spokesperson for the Taliban administration, Bilal Karimi, also reported more than 1,000 deaths and numerous injuries, with the numbers continuously rising.

The aftermath of this devastating earthquake has wreaked havoc on 12 villages in Herat province, including Zinda Jan and Ghoryan, as declared by the Afghan Red Crescent Society. The situation remains dire, and efforts to address the urgent humanitarian needs of the affected population are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets has warned about potential aftershocks in the aftermath of severe earthquakes in western Afghanistan, emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant.

Concurrently, survivors of the Herat Province earthquake are expressing

frustration over the insufficient relief efforts and urgently call for support to rebuild their lives and communities.

