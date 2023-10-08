Akshara Singh SEXY Video: Bhojpuri Actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD Song ‘Aag Lage Na Raja’ Goes Viral-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bhojpuri video: Actor Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are romancing each other in the bedroom, and their on-screen chemistry is something that you shouldn't miss; take a look

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are well-known Bhojpuri performers who always increase the fever when they work together.

Both stars are well-known for their frenetic dancing and hot on-screen chemistry. 'Aag Lage Na Raja', one of their songs, is no exception. (WATCH VIDEO )

Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh are romancing one other in the bedroom, and their on-screen chemistry is unmissable.



Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara Singh compliment each other with their dynamic and sizzling dancing skills in the video.



They are well-known for their dynamic dancing and acting abilities. The song 'Aag Lage Na Raja' is about sizzling chemistry, and Akshara and Khesari provide the greatest rendition.

Their bold bedroom connection is evident, and their reactions are captivating. Their hot bedroom romance on the song has gotten much attention online, making the audience go wild.

