Khuzestan province exports USD2.885B in non-oil commodities in H1

(MENAFN) During the first half of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 21 to September 22, Khuzestan province in southwest Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at USD2.885 billion, according to an official from the province's customs department. The official, Behrouz Qareh-Beygi, also disclosed that the total weight of the exported goods amounted to approximately 10.561 million tons. Notably, this six-month export performance reflects a 20-percent decrease in terms of value compared to the previous year, while there was a substantial 35-percent increase in terms of weight.



The principal commodities exported from Khuzestan included petrochemicals, agricultural products, steel, construction materials, mechanical and electronic devices, aquaculture, and food items. These products found their way to various international destinations, with the major recipients being the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, China, Southeast Asia, Turkey, Russia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.



In addition to the export figures, Qareh-Beygi also revealed that Khuzestan province imported approximately 6.737 million tons of non-oil goods valued at USD4.172 billion during the first half of the current year.



The data from the previous Iranian calendar year (which concluded on March 20) showed that Khuzestan province had exported non-oil commodities worth USD6.584 billion. These export and import figures underscore the province's economic significance in Iran's international trade activities.

MENAFN08102023000045015682ID1107207943