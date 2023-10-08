Omoda 5 EV Unveiled At GIMS Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Omoda, which was announced alongside Jaecoo as new independent brands of Chery at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, introduced the Omoda 5 electric vehicle (EV) to the public at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) Qatar on Friday.

Omoda aims to be a visually appealing futuristic brand, referred to by the company as 'O-Fashion'. This concept is described as a fusion of technology-driven aesthetics, minimalism, and futurism.

The Omoda 5 EV, which is targeted at youth, has a 61 kWh battery powering a 221 hp (165 kW) motor. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 7.8 seconds, with a power efficiency of 15 kWh per 100 km and 400 Nm of torque. As for DC fast charging, the car takes 35 minutes to get from 0-80% SOC, and it has a range of 450 km per full charge.

The Omoda 5 EV is distinguished by a slippery front bumper that does away with almost any sort of grille and features a few extra contours designed to help it slip through the air a bit better.

Inside, the car has a very interesting colour scheme, with blue as the main hue, contrasted by yellow stitching and pale wood trim. The steering boss has an Omoda logo, and the modern dashboard's co-joined screens and angled phone slots.

Speaking at the launch, Chery International Vice President Shawn Xu noted that Omoda is a brand from the future designed for people of the future with a sense of high class and a younger, more active attitude.

"At Omoda, we have found that the majority of our customers come from a very modern age group that is highly independent, follows their heart, and focuses on lifestyles that are healthy and sustainable. At the heart of our company is our commitment to advancing technology and design, with safety at the top of our list of priorities. We excitedly present a new age of automobiles that not only represent elegance and performance but also set a new standard in safety," he said.

According to him, the Omoda 5 has achieved excellent sales performance since its launch and entry into the high-end driver market, with considerable sales in the European market, and the introduction of the Omoda 5 EV will further consolidate the brand's position in the global market.

Since the launch of the brand, Omoda has garnered significant attention, with over 3 million online interactions and 3 billion hits across the internet. Additionally, the brand has received more than 10,000 user inquiries.