Egyptian Food Festival Underway At Intercontinental Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The enchanting flavours of Egypt are taking centre stage at InterContinental Dhaka as its much-anticipated Egyptian Food Festival is underway currently.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali inaugurated the one of a kind food festival on October 5 at the hotel premise.

Other high dignitaries and senior officials of the hotel were also present at the inauguration ceremony which featured a gala dinner and Egyptian cultural performances.

The Egyptian Food Festival being hosted at InterContinental Dhaka's signature all-day-dining restaurant, Elements Global Dining, is paying tribute to the rich cuisine and culture of Egypt.

Diners are treated to a delectable array of delicacies crafted by Guest Chefs from Egypt-Mohamed, Khaled and Ehab-and the culinary team of InterContinental Dhaka.

Guests can have the opportunity to savour iconic Egyptian dishes, including Koshari, Hamam Mahshi, Fattah, Sayadeya, Kawara, Moussaka, Kofta, Tagine, and an assortment of mouth-watering desserts such as Konafa, Om Ali, and Mahalabia.

Each dish is prepared with meticulous attention to authenticity, allowing attendees to experience the true essence of Egyptian cuisine.

Apart from celebrating the Egyptian culinary art, it is also a celebration of Egyptian culture. Every night at Elements, a talented troupe of Egyptian performers enchant the audience with captivating cultural dances and music, creating an immersive atmosphere that transport guests to the heart of Egypt.

The Egyptian Food Festival will run till October 10 offering buffet dinners at BDT 7500 net per person. Exclusive Buy One Get Two offers are available to City Bank's AMEX Platinum cardholders and BOGO offers from other bank partners.

T