Group Captain Shaliza Dhami First Woman Officer To Command Air Force Day Parade (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its 91st anniversary on Monday, wherein for the first time a woman officer, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami commanded the parade.

Group Captain Dhami is also the first woman officer of the IAF to command a combat unit. Also, the parade had an all-women contingent for the first time, comprising of the newly inducted Agniveer Vayu women.

The Garud, which has recently completed its 20 years of raising, also participated in the parade for the first time. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari reviewed the parade in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, former Chiefs of the Air Staff, senior service officers and civilian dignitaries.



During the parade, ACM Chaudhuri unveiled a new ensign for the Indian Air Force. The new lAF ensign has been created to better reflect the values of the Indian Air Force, officials said.