Iran May Join Confrontation Between Hamas, Israel - Expert

Iran could eventually join the conflict between Hamas and Israel.

That's according to Igar Tyshkevich, a political expert with the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, who spoke on the air of Ukrainian Radio , Ukrinform reports.

"This aggravation began a few days ago, when about a hundred Israeli settlers, precisely their radical part, tried to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem. Before that, tours of the territory adjacent to the mosque had been opened for Israeli settlers. Since the temple complex is a constant hot point in the relations between the Palestinians and the Israelis, there should have been a certain reaction. But this year, this might be the largest provocation. As a result, the reaction of Palestine's extreme right was to be expected, and Hamas announced a full-scale military operation against Israel. And it is not only about rocket strikes, but, as Israel's Defense Forces, the IDF, declares, some Hamas fighters have infiltrated the territory of Israel," Tyshkevich noted.

The expert suggested that hostilities in Israel and the Palestinian territories could lead to an intensified confrontation along the Iran-Israel axis, which implies Iran's direct involvement.

As reported, a massive rocket attack targeted the central and southern regions of Israel Saturday morning.

The death toll has exceeded 200, while nearly 1,100 Israelis have been injured, many seriously, according to the latest updates.

Hamas's senior military commander Mohammad al-Deif announced the start of the operation in a media broadcast, calling on Palestinians around the world to join the fight. He reported that 5,000 missiles had been fired off at Israel. Israel said 2,200 missiles had been launched at the country.

Israel's Minister of Defense approved the call-up of reserve soldiers in accordance with the IDF needs. The Israeli army announced the start of the counter-terrorist operation "Iron Swords" in response to the Hamas assault.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is“at war”.

Israel's Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

The EU, as well as the U.S., Ukraine, and a number of other countries, have condemned the attacks on Israel.

