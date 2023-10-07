OSCE Chairperson-In-Office Fallen Under Influence Of Certain Anti-Azerbaijani Circles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The Western Azerbaijan Community considers the statement of October 6, 2023, on behalf of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani irrelevant," Azernews reports, citing the Community.

"The spirit of the statement shows that the OSCE has not yet completely get rid of its obsolete approach that has been consigned to the archives of history. We bring to Bujar Osmani's attention that there is no area called "Stepanakert" in the territory of Azerbaijan.

It is ironical that the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office talks to Azerbaijan in the language of "discussions for international presence on the ground should continue". The minister, who is inappropriately praising the "independent international observation mission", seems to have been fallen under the influence of certain anti-Azerbaijani circles.

Why had the OSCE, who was saying that "the settlement of disputes by the use of force is unacceptable", not condemned Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories and ethnic cleansing policy for 30 years?

We would like to ask Bujar Osmani, who is talking about the responsibility of Azerbaijan to protect the rights and security of the Armenians, how should Armenia not ensure the rights and security of the Azerbaijanis it has deported?

We are confident that the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office is well aware of the image of the OSCE in the Azerbaijani society, and in this sense, we call on him to be careful and responsible in his statements", said the Community.