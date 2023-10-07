OSCE Chairperson-In-Office Fallen Under Influence Of Certain Anti-Azerbaijani Circles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The Western Azerbaijan Community considers the statement of
October 6, 2023, on behalf of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,
Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani
irrelevant," Azernews reports, citing the
Community.
"The spirit of the statement shows that the OSCE has not yet
completely get rid of its obsolete approach that has been consigned
to the archives of history. We bring to Bujar Osmani's attention
that there is no area called "Stepanakert" in the territory of
Azerbaijan.
It is ironical that the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office talks to
Azerbaijan in the language of "discussions for international
presence on the ground should continue". The minister, who is
inappropriately praising the "independent international observation
mission", seems to have been fallen under the influence of certain
anti-Azerbaijani circles.
Why had the OSCE, who was saying that "the settlement of
disputes by the use of force is unacceptable", not condemned
Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories and ethnic
cleansing policy for 30 years?
We would like to ask Bujar Osmani, who is talking about the
responsibility of Azerbaijan to protect the rights and security of
the Armenians, how should Armenia not ensure the rights and
security of the Azerbaijanis it has deported?
We are confident that the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office is well
aware of the image of the OSCE in the Azerbaijani society, and in
this sense, we call on him to be careful and responsible in his
statements", said the Community.
MENAFN07102023000195011045ID1107205500
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.