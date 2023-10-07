Slovenia Strives To Forge Strong Economic Ties With Uzbekistan - MFA (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Slovenia is
interested in expanding cooperation to new areas of mutual
interest, including investment and innovation, a source at
Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend .
"Given the characteristics of both economies, there are
opportunities for strengthening economic cooperation in practically
all areas, particularly in the field of energy, water management,
information and communication technologies, automotive industry,
infrastructure projects in the field of railways, agriculture," the
MFA representative said.
The intergovernmental agreement on economic cooperation between
Slovenia and Uzbekistan signed on February 8 of 2023 has laid the
legal groundwork for a collaborative effort aimed at bolstering
economic ties.
"The primary objective of the agreement is to identify potential
business prospects and bridge the gap between businesses and
government authorities," the source said.
Slovenia, renowned for its expertise in beekeeping, also
expressed its willingness to share its knowledge and experience in
this field with Uzbekistan, potentially leading to advancements in
apiculture.
Meanwhile, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has
adopted a resolution dated July 5, 2023, that approves the
previously signed international agreement between the two
countries.
Moreover, the Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of
Uzbekistan has been designated as the responsible authority for
implementing this international agreement and ensuring its
successful execution.
