ITAK Mps Protest In Parliament In Support Of Batticaloa Farmers

MPs from the Illangai Thamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) staged a protest in Parliament in support of dairy farmers in Batticaloa who have been protesting over the occupation of pasture land.

The protest in Parliament was led by MP Shanakiyan Rajaputhiran Rasamanickam.

Rasamanickam told Parliament that the dairy farmers have been on protest for 23 days against the encroachment of pasture land.

He said that with the paddy season set to commence a conflict will arise if the farmers are unable to return to their land.

“If the cattle is not taken to the pasture land we cannot start the cultivation season,” he said.

The MP urged the Government to stop the illegal encroachment of pasture land and led the ITAK MPs to the middle of the House and protested.