Popular Astrologer Indika Thotawaththa Arrested

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Popular astrologer Indika Thotawaththa has been arrested and remanded for making statements which could threaten harmony among ethnic and religious groups in Sri Lanka.

Thotawaththa was arrested based on a complaint made with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID). The astrologer had made comments critical of Islam.

The CID had summoned the astrologer to record a statement over the complaint.

The astrologer had told reporters outside the CID Headquarters that he has a right to be critical about any religion.

He was arrested after a statement was recorded and was later produced in court and remanded until 20 October.