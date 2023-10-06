NATO Reinforcements Arrive In Kosovo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The first contingent of two hundred British soldiers arrived in Kosovo on Friday to reinforce NATOآ's Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeeping mission.

The deployment comes after the violent attack on Kosovo Police on 24 September and increased tensions in the region, said a NATO statement tonight.

The soldiers from the 1st Battalion of the Princess of Walesآ's Royal Regiment are joining a 400-strong UK contingent already in Kosovo.

The Romanian government last Tuesday announced it was also sending some 100 extra troops to bolster KFOR.

These deployments are a prudent step to ensure KFOR has the forces it needs to fulfil its UN mandate to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo.

The deployment is based on a request by NATOآ's Supreme Allied Commander Europe and was approved by NATO ambassadors, noted the statement.

NATO has been leading a peacekeeping operation in Kosovo since 1999 in accordance with its mandate under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. KFOR currently consists of well over 4,500 troops contributed by 27 NATO members and partners. (end)

